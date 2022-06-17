ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men who were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after they launched the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws had their convictions posthumously vacated Friday, more than seven decades...

Pride historical marker, Ya'll means ALL and what's next for Ky. student who spoke on trans sports bill

KENTUCKY — Pride month is celebrated every June as a tribute to those who were involved in the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ community, in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City.
KENTUCKY STATE
State lawmaker discusses the importance and impact of pride month in the Commonwealth

KENTUCKY — This week we’re discussing pride month which is currently underway across the country and right here in the bluegrass state. Keturah Herron (D) is an activist and former long-time social justice advocate at the ACLU of Kentucky. And earlier this year, she won a special election for a Louisville-area seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
KENTUCKY STATE
Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Kentuckians chose to remodel homes rather instead of selling them

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Home values are up 20% across the country, according to research from Zillow earlier this year. Homeowners are deciding to remodel and make improvements to their current home to increase value rather than selling their homes. It’s making Kentucky home improvement companies like N-Hance busier than ever.
LEXINGTON, KY

