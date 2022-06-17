ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore unveils renovated community center in Bolton Hill community

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri7QO_0gEMTGrC00

A newly-renovated community center is now open in Baltimore’s Bolton Hill community.

Mayor Scott held a ribbon cutting at Baltimore Unity Hall on Eutaw Place.

The city sees it as a center for arts, education and training.

Organizers said this renovation was more than four years in the making.

When they began, the building was a blight on the area.

Now they hope it will be a centerpiece in Bolton Hill.

The center's director said that'll be a hard goal to accomplish, but one she is looking forward to.

“One of the most difficult things to achieve is actually in the name of this building,” Director of Unity Hall Petula Caesar said. “You Unity, it's hard. It's so easy to be a part, it is so easy to dehumanize folks who don't know, it's just, it's not a challenge. And I like challenges, which is why I'm here today.”

The center features event and training spaces on the lower level with art studios and office spaces on the upper floors.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Bringing the party back to Baltimore for pride

A celebration of love, acceptance and community: For two years, the pandemic put LGBTQIA+ pride festivities on hold. 11 TV Hill shares the plans to bring the party back to Baltimore. Fifty-two years ago in the aftermath of the Stonewall Riots, New Yorkers took to the streets in what became...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Kids Can Get Free Eye Exams, Glasses At Baltimore County Libraries This Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library has partnered with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer. It’s the second year the library is offering the partnership. “Children who cannot see well, cannot learn, and at Baltimore County Public Library we are directly addressing the inequities that get in the way of residents’ ability to succeed and thrive,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “Providing free eyeglasses to children who need them is just another way the Library continues to serve the community.” Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Taps Veteran Educator To Lead Mayor’s Office Of Children & Family Success

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that Dr. Debra Brooks will become the new director for the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success. Dr. Brooks, an educator with 30 years of experience, has held a wide range of roles within Baltimore City Public Schools, most recently serving as the school district’s executive director of special education, the mayor’s office said. Brooks is set to start on July 11. In her capacity as director of MOCFS, she will be responsible for improving “the lives of Baltimore’s children and families through advocacy, policymaking, and programmatic initiatives,” a city news release...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore's AFRAM Festival Takes Place This Weekend

Preparations are underway for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast. The 45th AFRAM Fest' returns in-person to Druid Hill Park on Saturday and Sunday, which is Juneteenth. It celebrates African American heritage and culture, art, music and food. The two-day event draws as many as...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth" The post Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Preparations Underway Before AFRAM Festival Kicks Off In Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park.. “This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair. AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture. The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
proptalk.com

The Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers

Baltimore native Mike Singer liked to take pictures of ships on the Chesapeake from his 26-foot Regal cabin cruiser and post them to a Facebook group he started called Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers. Back then, in August 2017, the group had a dozen members. Today it has 9800!
BALTIMORE, MD
tysonsreporter.com

BREAKING: Tysons Corner Center evacuated after gunfire

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: June 13-17 The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news…. Reston Community Players take on the world with ‘Newsies’ at...
travelexperta.com

5 Amazing Things to Do in Baltimore By Car

And a major seaport located on the wide mouth of the Patapsco River. Featuring several famous educational establishments, particularly the Johns Hopkins University, museums, and the well-known symphony orchestra, Baltimore is an important cultural destination on the East Coast. Get a car and explore these five things to do in Baltimore. There is something for everyone on this list – Maryland, USA Travel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fireworks: 2022 July Fourth fireworks displays across Baltimore metro

The following is a working list of July Fourth fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Video above: Baltimore welcomes back fireworks for July Fourth after COVID-19 Anne Arundel County fireworks. Annapolis: July 4 at 9:45 p.m., Annapolis Harbor (Parade: July 4 at 6:30 p.m.) Glen Burnie: July 3...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Then & Now: Germantown Train Station

Burned down in the 1970s, Germantown Train Station was rebuilt to its 19th century splendor, the vision of a famous Baltimore architect. Today, Germantown Train Station is used as a waiting room for commuters and has a coffee shop, Alafia Crossing, operated by Bota King. More than 800 passengers board the trains that leave the MARC (Maryland Area Regional Commuter) train in Germantown every weekday morning, a stop along the Brunswick Line that travels from West Virginia to Washington, DC.CSX Transportation owns this line of rail. But the tracks used to be part of a Baltimore & Ohio network dating back to the 19th century.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy