AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas officially concluded its 2021-22 athletics year on Sunday, as Baseball ended its season with a tie for seventh place at the College World Series. The Longhorns recorded four NCAA Championships this year, tying the school record for most team titles in a single season set in 1985-86. UT also earned six NCAA Championship runner-up finishes to secure a school-best 10 top-two finishes.

