ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T Thought He Could Take WWE HOFer’s Spot In The 90s

By Dakota Cohen
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker T may not have had the successful career he had if he stayed too focused on going to WWE first. On the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker discussed which Hall of Famer’s spot he thought he would be able to take in the early 90s if he had signed with...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Ric Flair Reacts To Death Of 2 Longtime WWE Figures

The WWE universe is reeling from the death of two former officials. On Saturday, the company confirmed that David Hebner passed away at age 73. The following day, Tim White died at age 68. Wrestling legend Ric Flair mourned the loss of Hebner and White. "I'm saddened to hear about...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Referee Dave Hebner Passes Away

Dave Hebner, a legendary WWE referee and longtime WWE road agent, died at the age of 73. The announcement was made on Twitter this evening by the official Twitter account for Dave’s nephew, referee Brian Hebner, who hosts the “Refin’ It Up” podcast. The account tweeted,...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Steiner
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Stevie Ray
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Top WWE Executive

Even though Stephanie McMahon is currently stepping up to become interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO, she reportedly does not get along with a top executive behind the scenes. McMahon is filling in for her father, Vince, while he is reportedly under investigation following a report by the Walls Street Journal, stating that he paid $3 million dollars to a former employee to keep hush about an alleged affair. Furthermore, the 76-year-old faces further investigation in regard to some NDAs uncovered by the WWE Board.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns To Defend Undisputed WWE Title Against Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam

The main event of WWE SummerSlam is set. During the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming and attacked Roman Reigns following the latter’s successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. Following the close of the show, WWE...
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE’s decision to hide Sasha Banks sign backfires in a major way

It all started off simply enough; after seeing a fan hold up a Sasha Banks sign during the Raquel Gonzalez-Shayna Bayzler match to show support for the former multi-time champion, who may or may not have been released from the promotions, WWE opted to photoshop it out of the picture they posted on social media, presumably to keep attention on the women in the ring, not the one who isn’t.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofer#Combat#The Hall Of Fame Podcast#Wcw#American#The Great American Bash
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Clips)

Brock Lesnar is back and he’s seeking the WWE Undisputed Championship, attacking Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Reigns retain his championship in the main event, defeating Riddle. After the match, Reigns got on the mic and said there was no one left to challenge him, after which Lesnar came out to the ring. He extended his hand to Reigns but when Reigns went to reciprocate, Lesnar caught him into an F5.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE cannot fire Vince McMahon

After the news that the WWE Chairman would pay his employee to say nothing about their secret relationship, knowing that Vince McMahon is married, many people have wondered what to expect now regarding his role and I work in the company. In fact, the WWE board has been conducting an...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Taking Randy Orton’s Spot at WWE SummerSlam

As previously stated, Brock Lesnar made his comeback to WWE on Smackdown on June 17th, 2022. Lesnar will face Reigns for the unified WWE Universal title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Reigns’ opponent for SummerSlam was supposed to be Randy Orton. However, Orton is apparently suffering from...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals Update on Injury Recovery

Cody Rhodes has had one hell of a run since his return to WWE, debuting at WrestleMania 38 and following it up with stellar matches against Seth Rollins. Their most recent match-up was even more memorable though, as Rhodes had torn his pectoral muscle in training ahead of the event but decided to wrestle Rollins anyway. His side was completely bruised and the muscle was torn off the bone, but Rhodes pushed through and took some major bumps and hits during the match. Rhodes had successful surgery and is on the mend now, and he just revealed an updated look at the injury as he recovers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE Fans Confused by Vince McMahon's Opening to SmackDown

Earlier today many were stunned to learn that Vince McMahon would be appearing in person during tonight's WWE SmackDown, which comes after an investigation was opened by the WWE board on McMahon and John Laurinaitis regarding alleged hush money paid to cover up an affair. You can understand then why some were surprised to learn that McMahon would be appearing in character during tonight's episode, and he indeed came out to kick off the show. What followed though is not what anyone was expecting, as McMahon came out to the ring and delivered a very brief introduction, welcomed the crowd to SmackDown, and left the ring, and fans are a bit confused about what happened.
WWE
411mania.com

Dark Match Results for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider has some additional dark match notes for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Before the start of the FOX Network broadcast, Aliyah faced Shotzi in a singles match, which saw Aliyah win via pinfall after she dodged Shotzi’s diving senton. As noted, the two women will face each other on next week’s SmackDown in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
WWE
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho: "To be honest with you, when Punk got hurt.."

After CM Punk’s injury, AEW had to urgently decide who could be his replacement. Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door will fight for the Interim title. Chris Jericho commented on AEW’s decision and its plans, in an interview with TSN “To be honest with you, when Punk got hurt, I thought maybe I would get the call to work with Tanahashi,” Jericho said, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Offered Ultimate Warrior a Contract in 1997 to Counter WCW Offer

It’s been reported that back in 1997, Vince McMahon offered Ultimate Warrior a WWE contract as a counter-offer to WCW. The WON reports that it “came out” this week that McMahon made an offer to Ultimate Warrior in December of 1997 after McMahon learned that WCW was trying to sign him. This was also right after Bret Hart left WWE and went to WCW following Survivor Series 1997.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Randy Orton's injury

During an episode of Monday Night Raw staged a few Mondays ago, Matt Riddle, former tag team champion of Monday Night Raw, who's now dealing with the absence of his tag team partner Randy Orton wanted also explain why his partner is absent. Apparently, Orton's struggling with a fairly annoying...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vince McMahon came out first on SmackDown just because he could

“I mean, it’s what you expected, ain’t it?” Those words come from Jay-Z in the intro to the 2006 Nas song “Black Republican,” but they’re just as applicable to Vince McMahon and what he did to lead off WWE SmackDown on June 17. Leading off the show, McMahon came down the ramp to his familiar “No Chance” entrance theme, raising his arms as he first stepped on stage. The fans at the Target Center in Minneapolis greeted him with a mix of boos and cheers, but definitely more of the latter. Once he stepped between the ropes, McMahon told the crowd what a...
WWE
Yardbarker

John Laurinaitis reportedly not backstage at WWE SmackDown

John Laurinaitis is reportedly not backstage at SmackDown tonight as Vince McMahon is set to appear on the show following hush money allegations. PWInsider is reporting that Laurinaitis is not at SmackDown tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He, along with Vince McMahon, are currently under investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors regarding a $3 million dollar hush money agreement to a former employee who allegedly had a sexual relationship with both McMahon and Laurinaitis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/17)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, as the countdown to Money In the Bank continues. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Riddle on SmackDown. Riddle will be unable to challenge for the championship if he loses, as long as Reigns is the champion. This will be Reigns’ first championship defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy