Booker T Thought He Could Take WWE HOFer’s Spot In The 90s

Earlier today many were stunned to learn that Vince McMahon would be appearing in person during tonight's WWE SmackDown, which comes after an investigation was opened by the WWE board on McMahon and John Laurinaitis regarding alleged hush money paid to cover up an affair. You can understand then why some were surprised to learn that McMahon would be appearing in character during tonight's episode, and he indeed came out to kick off the show. What followed though is not what anyone was expecting, as McMahon came out to the ring and delivered a very brief introduction, welcomed the crowd to SmackDown, and left the ring, and fans are a bit confused about what happened.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO