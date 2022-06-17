ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin proposes budget amendments on gas tax cut, lab schools and new felony for protests at justices’ homes

By Dean Mirshahi
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBcit_0gEMSr6w00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments to the state budget include proposals to expand the eligibility for lab-school funding, suspend the state’s gas tax for three months, prevent hundreds of incarcerated people from earning credits to reduce their sentences and more.

The Virginia General Assembly approved the two-year budget plan on June 1, but it was subject to proposed changes and vetoes by the governor. On Wednesday, Youngkin aides laid out the budget amendments put forward for consideration in a call with reporters.

Youngkin has proposed 38 total amendments to the biennial budget that takes effect July 1, the aides said. The governor did not veto any part of the budget approved by lawmakers.

Youngkin revives gas tax holiday push as consumers see record prices

“Thank you for sending me a budget that offers almost $4 billion in tax relief at a time when Virginians are in need of it most,” Gov. Youngkin wrote in an introduction to his budget amendments .

Efforts to pass a gas tax holiday failed in the legislature, but Youngkin revived his push in a budget amendment. An aide said the suspension of the state’s gas tax of 26 cents a gallon would go into effect July 1 until Sept. 30 if approved by lawmakers.

The governor also proposed a restriction on using taxpayer funding in the biennial budget for abortion services unless it is required by federal law, a move criticized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia Executive Director Jamie Lockhart.

Virginia lawmakers pass bipartisan budget deal

“This amendment will disproportionately impact people of color who will be forced to carry pregnancies that will result in a stillbirth or in the birth of a baby incompatible with life,” Lockhart said in a statement. “If this funding is cut, low-income Virginians will be the ones having to go without access to the life-saving health care they need.”

Youngkin did not propose incentives to revive the effort to bring the Washington Commanders new stadium to Northern Virginia, which appears dead after lawmakers decided to pull the legislation from consideration.

One amendment from Youngkin would keep 560 incarcerated individuals from being eligible to take advantage of Virginia’s new earned sentence credit program , one aide said on the call.

The new law, which was signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam and goes into effect in July, creates a four-level earned credit system that allows people to reduce their sentences up to 15 days for every 30 days served.

Youngkin revives gas tax holiday push as consumers see record prices

“Language amendment will also create a state-level felony for demonstrating outside of a home of justices, including Supreme Court justices with the intent to intimidate,” one aide said on the call, later adding that it includes justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and Virginia Supreme Court.

The deal passed by the General Assembly includes $4 billion in tax cuts over three years. There are one-time tax rebates of $250 for individual filers and $500 for families this year in the budget and public school teachers and state workers will see 10% raises over two years, including a $1,000 bonus in the first year.

Youngkin amended the budget to also give teachers at Governor’s Schools and regional learning specialists the bonuses, with aides saying they were “left out” of the approved plan.

The aides said the amendments from Youngkin also put aside more funding for Virginia’s historically black colleges and universities.

Mobile home pulled over by Virginia State Troopers after house gets stuck in street, hits overpass

The budget approved by the General Assembly has $100 million for lab school funding for public, four-year universities in Virginia. Youngkin amended the budget to expand access to allow private universities and community colleges to use the funding and run lab schools, the aides said.

Another amendment from Youngkin calls on universities and colleges to sign off on a statement committing to create “a culture of free speech” on campuses.

State lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol on Friday to take up Youngkin’s amendments.

“I hope that these amendments will be acceptable to Republicans and Democrats, Delegates and Senators, so that the budget can be reenrolled without returning to my desk,” Youngkin continued in his opening statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Manchin at center of new federal spending and tax ideas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There is a renewed effort to pass a social spending bill in Washington, DC, and West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) is at the very heart of it. The goal of this overall effort is to raise more money to pay of some of the nation’s bills. Officials are saying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

WV Senator Capito undecided, but impressed with parts of gun bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R) remains undecided about a new bill that aims at reducing gun violence and mass shootings. But, right now it looks like the measure could face a vote soon. The legislation comes after the Uvalde school shooting just over three weeks ago that killed two […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
WDVM 25

$20K bonus offered in MPD officer recruitment

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs officers, and in order to recruit them, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert J. Contee III said the city will offer a $20,000 hiring bonus. In addition to announcing the new incentive, Bowser and Contee said there will be an emphasis on recruiting women […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 417 cities and towns in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Virginians
WDVM 25

FDA OKs COVID vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Children under the age of 5 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as federal regulators give more green lights. The FDA announced its approval on Friday, and the CDC’s approval is expected to happen Saturday, resulting in children 6 months and older being allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy