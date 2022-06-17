ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

McMaster will sign bill allowing medical providers to deny care based on beliefs

By Melissa Meyers, Kevin Accettulla
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3v6n_0gEMSVt400

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will sign a bill that allows medical providers to deny care based on religious beliefs, according to a spokesperson with the governor’s office.

McMaster is expected to sign the bill Friday afternoon, according to Brian Symmes.

House Bill 4776 , also known as the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” states “A medical practitioner, health care institutions, and health care payers have the right not to participate in or pay for any health care service which violates the practitioner’s or entity’s conscience.”

The bill also protects those same health care providers from civil or criminal liability as well as discrimination, with some exceptions. The law does not override federal laws or regulations that require health care providers to issue emergency medical treatment to all patients.

The bill allows health care providers to only object to particular services but they may still have to provide other care that doesn’t violate their beliefs to patients. It allows them to practice their personal right of conscience, which refers to religious, moral or ethical beliefs.

The South Carolina General Assembly said it’s an unalienable right.

The bill states a provider denying care based on this bill may, at their discretion or request of a patient, refer patients to other places to receive care or provide information on how to receive care.

The Human Rights Campaign told News13 in April that the bill is unnecessary.

“That puts patients in a terrible position of not being able to receive the care that they need,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign.

Health care services listed in the bill that may go against personal beliefs include exams, giving out medications — such as birth control — psychological therapy or counseling.

The bill specifically mentions abortions, stating that a practitioner shouldn’t have to perform an abortion unless the practitioner specifies to their employer in writing that they can perform it. There are three abortion clinics in the state.

“It impacts people who are trying to access a whole host and range of medications at a pharmacy, whether it is birth control pills, medications to prevent HIV, anything that a pharmacist could object to,” Warbelow said in April.

The bill does not allow practitioners to refuse care to a patient based on race. The bill will go into effect as soon as it is signed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Polarbear

Nearly 1.5 million residents in South Carolina could receive payments up to $850

South Carolina’s new budget which passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate includes $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers. Checks would be sent out in November or December this year, with amounts based on how much people paid in state income taxes, maxing out around $800. Only South Carolinians who paid state income tax will receive a rebate, which is about 1.5 million filers. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law.
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Joe Cunningham says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Cunningham announced in a Tweet on Saturday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” “I have canceled all scheduled events for this week and will follow the CDC guidelines to determine when I can leave quarantine,” Cunningham […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
communitytimessc.com

Children Are Dying It Is Time For Governor McMaster To Take Action

On Monday, June 6, at the entrance of Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, SC, South Carolina State House Representatives Jerry Govan called upon Governor McMaster to issue an executive order to implement the unfulfilled recommendations of the School Safety Task Force Report (Pursuant to Act 252 of 2014) and to create a task force to address the epidemic of youth violence which has now touched the children of South Carolina multiple times this year, including at the Tanglewood Middle School.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
CAYCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Treatment#Politics State#House#The Medical Ethics#The Human Rights Campaign#News13
WCBD Count on 2

Former GOP rivals working together to keep SC-01 red

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Republican leaders in the Lowcountry came together at a unity rally hosted by the South Carolina GOP. It’s been a heated few months between Congresswoman Nancy Mace and former State Representative Katie Arrington both fighting for South Carolina’s First Congressional district. Arrington announced she is endorsing her competitor for […]
POLITICS
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator ever Found in South Carolina

Alligators live in the southeastern U.S. in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and parts of North Carolina. These large reptiles make themselves at home in swamps, marshes, ponds, rivers, lakes, and sometimes golf courses!. An average adult male alligator is 10-12 feet long and weighs 400-500 pounds. Females...
ANIMALS
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmakers pass $13.8B SC budget with large tax rebates, cuts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A $13.8 billion budget that sends hundreds of dollars of rebates to many South Carolina taxpayers as well as cutting their income tax rates is on its way to Gov Henry McMaster’s desk. The House and Senate each passed a compromise spending plan Wednesday. It also would raise the minimum salary […]
INCOME TAX
live5news.com

Teachers leaving public schools for reasons other than pay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers are leaving public education in droves. The latest data compiled by SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group, shows more than 3,400 open positions across the state. As of June 12, that number is closer to 650 for just the Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester District...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
HIV
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified on Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: STATEWIDE U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican COUNTY RACES Allendale Sheriff […]
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

Clyburn wins; Maness and Weaver in SC education race runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness and conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver made the runoff Tuesday for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat. The Democratic nominee was still up for grabs in one of the most contentious and attention-grabbing races in Tuesday’s primaries. There were also primaries […]
AGRICULTURE
communitytimessc.com

DDSN Honors “Employee Of The Year,” Angel Profit

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Angel Profit as the Pee Dee Regional Center Employee of the Year. Profit has worked for the agency for twenty-nine years. She currently mentors and trains staff on how to care for residents.
live5news.com

Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A coalition working to connect a dozen local, state and private parks along South Carolina’s Black River has released a plan for a 70-mile-long project. Now all they need is $45 million to complete it. The Open Space Institute says the Black River Water Trail...
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s primary will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term and possibly become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. McMaster faces one candidate for the Republican nomination for governor: Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman. On the Democratic side, five candidates […]
POLITICS
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In South Carolina

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
RESTAURANTS
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham wins SC Democratic Gubernatorial primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D) will face incumbent Henry McMaster (R) in November’s race for South Carolina’s next governor. Cunningham beat opponents State Senator Mia McLeod, Carlton Boyd, Calvin McMillan, and William Williams. Cunningham previously served one term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District before losing […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy