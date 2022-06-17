3 new Oregon counties recommended wearing indoor masks based on COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening , puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.

Residents in Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties were listed as high-risk last week by the CDC . However, those counties have since been placed at the medium-risk level.

A community level is rated at “high” if a county has had more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and more than 10% of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 in the past seven days. The latest calculations were made on Wednesday, June 15.

Hood River’s case rate per 100,000 is 286.55, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.6. Curry County has a case rate of 266.09, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.9. Coos County has a case rate of 283.78, with new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 of 13.9.

Those in counties placed at a medium risk level means residents who are at high-risk for severe disease should be cautious and consider wearing masks, in addition to staying up-to-date on vaccination status. High-risk level communities should consider universal masking, according to the CDC. Those in a county with low risk can drop indoor masking rules.

Oregon counties are currently listed at high risk as of Thursday:

Hood River County

Curry County

Coos County

Counties currently listed at medium risk in Oregon as of Thursday:

Columbia County

Washington County

Multnomah County

Clackamas County

Marion County

Polk County

Linn County

Benton County

Lane County

Douglas County

Jackson County

Klamath County

Wasco County

Jefferson County

Deschutes County

Sherman County

Crook County

Gilliam County

Wallowa County

Union County

Baker County

Malheur County

Oregon counties are currently listed at low risk as of Thursday:

Clatsop County

Tillamook County

Yamhill County

Lincoln County

Josephine County

Morrow County

Umatilla County

Wheeler County

Grant County

Harney County

Lake County

