Oregon State

3 new Oregon counties recommended wearing indoor masks based on COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening , puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.

Residents in Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties were listed as high-risk last week by the CDC . However, those counties have since been placed at the medium-risk level.

A community level is rated at “high” if a county has had more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and more than 10% of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 in the past seven days. The latest calculations were made on Wednesday, June 15.

Hood River’s case rate per 100,000 is 286.55, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.6. Curry County has a case rate of 266.09, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.9. Coos County has a case rate of 283.78, with new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 of 13.9.

Those in counties placed at a medium risk level means residents who are at high-risk for severe disease should be cautious and consider wearing masks, in addition to staying up-to-date on vaccination status. High-risk level communities should consider universal masking, according to the CDC. Those in a county with low risk can drop indoor masking rules.

Oregon counties are currently listed at high risk as of Thursday:

  • Hood River County
  • Curry County
  • Coos County

Counties currently listed at medium risk in Oregon as of Thursday:

  • Columbia County
  • Washington County
  • Multnomah County
  • Clackamas County
  • Marion County
  • Polk County
  • Linn County
  • Benton County
  • Lane County
  • Douglas County
  • Jackson County
  • Klamath County
  • Wasco County
  • Jefferson County
  • Deschutes County
  • Sherman County
  • Crook County
  • Gilliam County
  • Wallowa County
  • Union County
  • Baker County
  • Malheur County
Oregon counties are currently listed at low risk as of Thursday:

  • Clatsop County
  • Tillamook County
  • Yamhill County
  • Lincoln County
  • Josephine County
  • Morrow County
  • Umatilla County
  • Wheeler County
  • Grant County
  • Harney County
  • Lake County
Comments / 29

Eye Demand!
2d ago

Not one legitimate scientific study says Chinese Communist cotton masks are effective. The virus would have to be the size of a dime to be stopped by these devices.

Reply
17
Gman S
2d ago

Throw a handful of marbles through a chain link fence, most of them will go through this is the virus going through the N95 mask. Science ? You do the math!

Reply(1)
8
Colleen Thurman
1d ago

we are so tied of the Government telling us what to do. we can take care of our self mask don't help.

Reply
5
WWEEK

Oregon Did Better With COVID Than All but Four States

The Commonwealth Fund released new data June 16 that shows, among other things, that Oregon experienced better outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic than all but four states. The century-old fund, based in New York, exists to promote better health care in the U.S. It provides a wealth of data on each state’s efforts in regular reports. For COVID-19, its researchers considered seven indicators, including vaccination rates, hospitalization rates and deaths. Only Hawaii, Maine, Vermont and Washington ranked higher than Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon hikes Port of Morrow water pollution fine to $2.1 million

Boardman, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a revised penalty to the Port of Morrow for additional violations involving overapplication of wastewater containing nitrogen to agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla Basin, an area with longstanding groundwater contamination. DEQ issued the original penalty in January. The additional violations increase the fine by $800,000, from $1.3 million to $2.1 million.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/17 – Task Force Busts Black-Market Grow Near Eagle Point, OSP Arrest Josephine County Murder Suspect in Bend

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
KTVL

Oregon mothers send kids' shoes to lawmakers, asking for gun reform

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE ASKS “HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND PRESERVE WHAT MAKES OREGON SPECIAL?” IN SERIES OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS AND ONLINE SURVEY

SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
kezi.com

Dozens of dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
KDRV

OHA identifies first potential case of hMPXV virus in Oregon

Earlier today, the Oregon Health Authority reported the first probable case in Oregon of human MPXV. hMPXV is the human version of monkeypox. The man is isolated and following recommendations from public health officials. The CDC is running tests to confirm if it is hMPXV.
fox40jackson.com

Oregon DA says soaring crime rates are a ‘tragic result’ of decriminalizing hard drugs

During an interview on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ District Attorney Kevin Barton of Washington County, Oregon breaks down productive solutions to inflated crime rates following the unprecedented passing of the drug decriminalization law. WASHINGTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY KEVIN BARTON: It’s a false promise. And unfortunately, it’s the tragic...
nwpb.org

Surge In Homes Powered By The Sun, But Do Your Homework So You Don’t Get Burned

Solar power installations on home rooftops are surging in Oregon and Washington state. Alongside, you may have noticed an uptick in ads pitching rooftop solar, or even gotten an in-person solicitation. Some of the sales pitches contain dubious or potentially misleading claims. And now, consumer watchdogs are urging homeowners to do their homework before signing any contract.
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 17

OHA report, June 16, 2022 – Cases: 1,583, 789,698 total; Deaths: 0 new, 7,721 total; Hospitalized: 303, one more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 16, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,538.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
