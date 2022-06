Atlanta and its spaghetti bowl of highways, freeways and airways just thought there was a way to hem us in. We entered the massive southern capital — the place characterized as “too busy to hate” — on the north end, darting left and right on 12-to-16 lanes of concrete, amid a chorus of big trucks, breakaway speedsters and all other manner of travel hell on Interstate 285, an evil loop that encircles the city for almost 65 miles.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO