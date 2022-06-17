ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Arrest made in Harris County for Waco deadly shooting

By Dean Wetherbee
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLennan County (FOX 44) — A man in the Harris County jail is accused of killing someone in Waco earlier this spring. Calvin Nichols, Jr. is accused of killing Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr. in Waco on April 3,...

www.fox44news.com

