Arrest made in Harris County for Waco deadly shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — An argument between a juvenile and another individual took a dangerous turn when the juvenile stabbed the other person Saturday. The Houston Constable’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Faye Oaks Drive around 11 a.m. Saturday where they found the victim with a stab wound to the stomach. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO