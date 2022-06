ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul Firefighters have recovered the two construction workers killed when a trench collapsed on them Friday afternoon.The accident happened in the 700 Block of Mt. Curve shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. A third person on the scene was able to call 911, but first responders say there was not enough time to attempt to save the two workers."They did everything they could for the best outcome. Unfortunately, the best outcome in this situation was not a rescue," said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso on Saturday. He says when emergency crews arrived, part of one of...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO