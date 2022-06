What a memorable MLB debut for Encarnacion. The Marlins 20th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) became the second player in franchise history to hit a grand slam in his big-league debut, as he walked to the plate with the bases juiced in the seventh inning and smacked a sinker from Mets reliever Seth Lugo over the right-field wall. Encarnacion has been putting together a tremendous year between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, posting a .903 OPS with 13 homers in 57 games. If he continues to swing the bat well, the 24-year-old will leave the Marlins with a decision to make as soon as Jesus Sanchez and Jesus Aguilar are ready to return from the COVID IL.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO