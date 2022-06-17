ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Austin Weigh-In Results – Main Fight All Set, Tony Kelley Missed Weight

By Nikhil Sharma
 4 days ago
Tony Kelley missed the mark for his upcoming bout at UFC on ESPN 37. This Saturday, Kelley was originally set to take on Adrian Yanez this Saturday at bantamweight. However, he did not make the weight limit of 135 lbs and will be giving up a percentage of his purse. Ahead...

