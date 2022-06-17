UFC Austin Weigh-In Results – Main Fight All Set, Tony Kelley Missed Weight
Tony Kelley missed the mark for his upcoming bout at UFC on ESPN 37. This Saturday, Kelley was originally set to take on Adrian Yanez this Saturday at bantamweight. However, he did not make the weight limit of 135 lbs and will be giving up a percentage of his purse. Ahead...
Phil Hawes has apologized to Daniel Cormier following a scuffle at UFC Austin. This past Saturday, Phil Hawes took on Deron Winn in the second fight on the preliminary card. Hawes scored an impressive second-round finish by TKO with the sharp use of his elbows. After their middleweight clash was over, Hawes started an argument with Daniel Cormier alleging bias towards his teammate Winn.
Dana White is open to the idea of Nate Diaz fighting in Salt Lake City. As the world recovers from the pandemic, live sporting events are finding their foothold again. UFC has been putting on the leading sports broadcast shows and events even during the troubling times and has gained a considerable amount of fans since. The promotion hosted numerous shows in Texas and Florida due to the easing restrictions.
Adrian Yanez knocked the living lights out of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin. The KO win got a number of fighters taking their thoughts to social media. Adrian Yanez extended his unbeaten record to 5-0 after a sensational first-round KO victory over Tony Kelley at UFC Austin. Even more interesting, Yanez’s fellow fighters celebrated with him.
Jorge Masvidal is eager to cash in before he loses the opportunity. In recent weeks, Masvidal has been campaigning for a fight with Conor McGregor as the pair have been going back-and-forth on social media lately. While both fighters are on losing streaks, a fight between them would certainly draw...
Carla Esparza reckoned Marina Rodriguez is the rightful title challenger and not Weili Zhang. The champ has set the record straight on Zhang’s demands. Many may have deemed it a lackluster title win, but one thing certain is that Carla Esparza is now the UFC women’s strawweight champion. And apparently, “Cookie Monster” may not have to wait and see who would come and try to dethrone her as Weili Zhang had already made her pitch after retiring Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.
Sean O’Malley believes Charles Oliveira would give Khabib Nurmagomedov problems. When Nurmagomedov retired after UFC 254 in 2020, the MMA world saw so many future fantasy matchups die, unfortunately. However, with Charles Oliveria emerging as the best lightweight in the world in the absence of Nurmagomedov, questions have been raised on who would win if they were to fight.
Alex Pereira feels like he’s one win away from challenging the champion. Pereira believes he has a high chance of getting a title shot if he dispatches Sean Strickland in his next outing at UFC 276. Israel Adesanya is set to return to action as the favorite in the headlining match on the same card. The reigning UFC middleweight king will take on Jared Cannonier for a title fight.
Josh Emmett is set to become a top-five fighter after a win over Calvin Kattar. The 37-year-old is now confident about becoming the next UFC featherweight title contender. Josh Emmett managed to outpoint No. 4 featherweight Calvin Katter in their five-round battle at UFC Austin this past weekend. The win did not only improve the UFC veteran’s streak but also boosted his confidence as he breaks into the top five.
Israel Adesanya is looking forward to meeting Alex Pereira inside the Octagon. The UFC Middleweight Champion has quite the history with Pereira. Adesanya would fall short of beating Pereira twice in the kickboxing ring. He’d lose a decision before getting brutally knocked out by Pereira in 2017. With the former kickboxing king crossing over into MMA, Adesanya can not wait for his revenge.
Henry Cejudo apparently has no interest in fighting ex-UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan after his recent call-out. Yan recently took to Twitter to call out Cejudo, who has been adamant about returning to the Octagon after retiring in 2020. Yan said it’s time for Cejudo to back up his past talk.
Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight belt for the third time next weekend in a trilogy bout against Max Holloway at UFC 276. Ahead of the important fight, the champ did not shy away from revealing his plan to move up to the 155 pounds and dominate the lightweight division as well.
Tenshin Nasukawa retires undefeated from the sport of kickboxing. This past Sunday, Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin took on rival Takeru in a megafight billed as the ‘fight of the century.’ He managed to come out on top and retain his unblemished record of 42-0 in what would turn out to be his final fight. Their bout served as the headliner for The Match 2022, co-promoted by Rise K-1 and Rizin at the Tokyo Dome.
Nate Diaz has once again asked for his release from the UFC, and he seems to be eying a boxing bout with Jake Paul. Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC deal, and would like to get it out of the way so he can be free to do as he pleases.
Logan Paul is confident about finishing Paddy Pimblett in a UFC fight. “The Maverick” insists that Floyd Mayweather still owes him a lump sum of money. Logan Paul has begun generating buzz once again as he doubled down on his interest to join the UFC. The internet star got his sights locked on “loud mouth” Paddy Pimbkett as he believes a fight between him and “The Baddy” would be a sell-out. More importantly, Paul is positive about beating the UFC rising star.
Jared Cannonier thinks his upcoming opponent Israel Adesanya is a little like Marvel superhero Dr. Strange. It is less than two weeks before number one contender Cannonier gets his shot at the middleweight championship against Adesanya. Cannonier has been close to the title for a couple of years, and it is finally here.
An amateur fight that ended in a bizarre KO has been deemed “fake and scripted”. The referee in charge was commended for showing his integrity. What was supposedly a typical amateur MMA event that took place in Manila on Sunday took a wild and unexpected turn after two fighters battling each other evidently pulled off a scripted bout.
A major potential piece of the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class will be making his final announcement soon.
On Tuesday night, 4-star safety Tyler Turner announced that he will be making his final commitment on Wednesday evening, choosing between Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Turner is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 S and No. 337 overall player in the 2023 class. Coming off of a visit to Eugene last weekend, several recruiting analysts have put in Crystal Ball Predictions at 247Sports for Turner to end up committing to the Ducks.
So will he ultimately choose Oregon over the Sooners? We will have to tune in on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in order to find out.
Film
Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
87
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
3
78
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
S
247 Composite
3
0.8816
TX
S
Vitals
Hometown
Brennan, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 Pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022
Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/theTylerTurner/status/153944475286885990411
Weight cutting is a nasty part of the sport of MMA and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira felt the effects of it before his UFC 275 title defense. Teixeira is coming off a last-minute submission loss at UFC 275, in which he lost his title. During his in-cage post-fight interview, he mentioned something about his weight cut but then stopped himself, saying it wasn’t an excuse.
Mike Tyson might want to fight Jake Paul but under one condition. The YouTuber is also interested in making the fight happen. Jake Paul is set to make his ring return in August but it appears that he would already be working on his next fight. Following Mike Tyson’s call for a showdown in a recent TV guesting, “The Problem Child” acknowledged and it looks like a fight is about to happen.
Bob Sapp called out Mike Tyson in a Muay Thai event in Thailand. “The Beast” kept calling “Iron Mike” a “chicken” and even got the audience chanting it as well. Bob Sapp is still miles away from Mike Tyson but he is proving that he’s serious about taking on the former heavyweight boxing champion. The K-1 legend has been in tremendous shape lately and has already called Tyson out for a bizarre multi-men match and he is at it again with his eyes seemingly locked on “Iron Mike” alone this time.
