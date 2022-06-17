ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Early Primary voting begins Saturday

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The first of two primaries will be taking place on June 28th. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections. “A voter can vote at any site in their county unless they are in New York City, in which...

Empire State Weekly: Statewide primaries arrive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the latest polls on New York’s statewide primary races now that early voting has started. The early voting window for state and local races is open from June 18 to June 26. The actual date of the statewide primaries is June 28.
96.9 WOUR

$567 Million Available In Electric And Gas Assistance In New York State

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
Gotham Gazette

Sitting Senator and Former City Council Member Face Off in New Brooklyn State Senate District

Following a chaotic redistricting process in New York, an interesting State Senate primary is shaping up in parts of Brooklyn. State Senator Andrew Goundares, who represents the current 22nd district, and former City Council Member David Yassky are the only two Democratic candidates who have entered the race for the new 26th State Senate District. The district includes some of Gounardes’ current district, notably his home turf of Bay Ridge, as well as the neighborhoods of Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Red Hook, and parts of Sunset Park, Park Slope, and South Slope. Some of those areas were part of the City Council district represented by Yassky from 2002 through 2009.
96.9 WOUR

Here Is When You Can’t Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Although cannabis is legal for adult use in New York State, there are still certain circumstances when you are not legally permitted to possess or use it. While you are pretty much legally permitted to have your weed in many places, you don't want to get caught up in a situation where you are possessing or using it illegally.
cnyhomepage.com

DEC announces ‘I Bird NY’ challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Basil Seggos, the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), announced the start of the 2022 “I BIRD NY” challenges. The challenges are for beginners and experienced birders. The challenges encourage New Yorkers to enjoy birding where they live...
PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Gas And Utility Program Available For Low Income Residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $567 million is available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted Thursday by...
WIBX 950

New York State Parks Department Announces Start of Parks Photo Contest

The New York State Parks and Recreation Department has announced the start of their Parks Photo Contest, running from June 15, 2022 to October 15, 2022. Per the official rules of the contest, photographs must be taken on New York State-owned park lands. The categories for submission are Camping Life, Seasonal Spectacular, Action and Adventure, Hiking, Views and Vistas, and Making Memories.
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James protects Bronx Tenants Housing Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
yonkerstimes.com

Councilman Merante’s Ignorant Comments

The 5th Annual Yonkers Pride Festival took place last weekend in downtown Yonkers. Congratulations to Steve Cruz and those involved for a wonderful, fun event. One Yonkers City Councilman, Anthony Merante’s comments before the event were not only ignorant but should be considered insulting to every Yonkers resident. Councilman...
The Staten Island Advance

‘This is a historic moment.’ Staten Island holds its first Juneteenth Freedom Parade.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Red, black, and green— the colors representing the Black Liberation flag — were prominent Saturday during the first ever Juneteenth Freedom Parade, running along Richmond Terrace, where drummers performed, people danced along to the rhythmic music and local organizations walked united in a message of celebration, emancipation and remembrance.
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
nassauillustrated.com

Proud Boys Parade In Nassau County Once More

Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
