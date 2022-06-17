Deputies: Driver veered off road, hit bus stop, rolled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died from their injuries after crashing into a bus stop just after midnight Thursday in Wood Village, police said.

Deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. to a single-car crash where it had reportedly rolled over on Northeast 223rd Avenue north of NE Park Lane.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was headed north on NE 223rd when they veered off the road and slammed into a bus stop, causing them to roll.

Deputies found the driver unconscious and tried to render aid, but they died at the scene, MCSO told KOIN 6 News. No other injuries were reported and the driver has not been publicly identified.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating, although authorities did not elaborate on what caused the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.