City Announces Plans for the 2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival

PHILADELPHIA — City officials released information about road closures, safety, and public transportation associated with the Wawa Welcome America Festival. The 2022 Wawa Welcome America Festival begins on Sunday, June 19 and goes through Monday, July 4, encompassing 16 days of free multicultural and multigenerational, diverse and inclusive events.

Returning this year, The Party on the Parkway is the culmination of the two-week-long celebration. The day-long party features local food trucks, activations, giveaways and two performance stages – Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage and the Rumba 106.1 Dance Party.

July Fourth Concert and Fireworks

Following the Party on the Parkway, this year’s legendary July Fourth Concert also returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and stars award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo, multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max, and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC10.

The July Fourth Concert will be followed by a large, public firework display over the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway courtesy of Wawa beginning at 9:45 p.m. The firework display will be fully synced with a DJ set courtesy of DJ Ghost and Q102. The Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular courtesy of Wawa will be broadcast live on NBC10.

WEATHER & HEAT-RELATED PRECAUTIONS

Stay connected to important information from the City, like weather and event-related details. Text “AMERICA” to 888-777 to receive free Welcome America alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

With potential high temperatures, there is a risk of heat-related health issues. Many heat stress or heat exhaustion issues can be avoided by taking simple precautions.

Attendees should follow all proper precautions to protect themselves and their families against the heat. All festival-goers should stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, and avoiding alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and excessive layers of clothing.

Consider the Three L’s Rule: light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting. Wear garments made of natural fibers like cotton.

For more tips on how to beat the heat, visit welcomeamerica.com and the City’s heat guide.

COVID-19 SAFETY CONSIDERATIONS

Attendees are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Participants can find more Covid-19 event safety tips online.

PUBLIC SAFETY

For the safety of event attendees and participants, unauthorized sUAS/drone usage is prohibited over crowds by the FAA. If you see a drone at an event, please report it to the nearest police officer with a location and description of the operator.

ROAD CLOSURES

In the event of weather or incident-related postponements or cancellations, the road closures are subject to change and this list will be updated accordingly. Below are the street closures for the 2022 Wawa Welcome America events:

Sunday, June 19, 2022

In partnership with Wawa, Welcome America, Inc., and VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) will host a daylong, family-friendly outdoor festival that features a rich lineup of the region’s best and brightest creative luminaries. Courtesy of Wawa, AAMP will also offer FREE admission to the Museum with online registration.

North side of Arch Street parking lane between 7th Street and 8th Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West side of 7th Street parking lane between Arch Street and Appletree Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

In partnership with Rebuild Philadelphia and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Welcome America invites neighbors near and far to celebrate the grand opening of the newly renovated Fishtown Pool and Sprayground.

East Montgomery Avenue between Thompson Street and Moyer Street from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabot Street between Montgomery Avenue and Palmer Street from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Produced in partnership with nicethingsMUSIC and East Market, celebrate women in music and the arts with high energy performances from a selection of Philly’s most talented women.

Parking lanes on 11th Street between Market Street and Ludlow Street from noon to 10 p.m.

Parking lanes on 12th Street between Market Street and Ludlow Street from noon to 10 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their chair or blanket to 26th and the Parkway and enjoy a Philly-centric night under the stars at the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Ben Franklin Parkway outer lane of Art Museum steps from noon to 5 p.m.*

*Depending on crowd size, additional lane closures may go into effect per Philadelphia Police Department recommendations.

Friday, June 24, 2022

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus presents “America the Beautiful,” a celebration of all there is to love about our nation. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and can enjoy entertainment, food, and fun outside of The Bourse Food Hall before the start of the show.

North side of Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ranstead Street between 5th and 6th Streets from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

The Avenue of the Arts Block Party features live entertainment from world-renowned artists, kid-friendly activities including Mural Arts Philadelphia chalk art and a 120-foot slide and 300-foot- zip-line, and food and drink from local food trucks and restaurants.

Broad Street between Locust Street to Pine Street from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Spruce Street between Juniper Street and 15th Street from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 2022

This year’s performance, starring Yolanda Adams, is an Ode to Freedom,

celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Harriet Tubman. Limited seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and/or blankets.

North side of Market Street between 6th and 6th Streets from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wawa Hoagie Day®

Join Wawa for historic Hoagie Day Tributes to our Local Heroes, featuring 7-tons of FREE Wawa Hoagies served at Noon along the Independence Mall, and a performance by the Six String Soldiers of The United States Army Field Band.

Chestnut Street between 6th and 7th Streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5th Street between Market Street and Chesnut Street from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ludlow Street between 4th and 5th Streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ranstead Street between 4th and 5th Streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East side of 6th Street between Race Street and Arch Street from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 2022

AAMP’s Summer Solstice will welcome international recording artist and Philadelphia icon, Barbara Sheree, as host for a night of live music, performance, and improv.

West side of 7th Street parking lane between Arch Street and Appletree Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

North side of Arch Street parking lane between 7th and 8th Streets from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In preparation for the July 4th Concert and Party on the Parkway, the following road closure will be in effect beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 until approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Ben Franklin Parkway inner lanes from Logan Circle to Eakins Oval

Friday, July 1, 2022

Set along Philadelphia’s iconic waterfront, this immersive experience brings to life pivotal moments of Indigenous, Black, LatinX, Asian, Immigrant, LGBTQ community rights, and women’s history and tells the stories of influential individuals through diverse voices. This event features DJs, food trucks, live artistic performances, and interactive activities, with a grand fireworks finale.

East and west parking lanes of Columbus Blvd. between Race Street and Arch Street from 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, July 3, 2022

The Philly POPS return to Independence National Historical Park in their 43-year tradition with POPS on Independence. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair

or blanket.

North side of Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In preparation for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony the following road closure will be in effect:

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to noon

In preparation for the July 4th Concert and Party on the Parkway, the following road closure will be in effect beginning 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 until approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Logan Circle

Winter Street between 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway

Monday, July 4, 2022

The parade returns with a new route and dynamic elements featuring lavish floats, United States Military units, marching bands, cultural groups, dance performances, historical characters, and much more.

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

2nd Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m.

Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.

Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

3rd Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

4th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony presented by Freedom Mortgage supported by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

Kick-off Philadelphia’s premier celebration of July 4th where it all began – Independence Hall – with a patriotic ceremony celebrating those who make Philadelphia, the region, and our country a better place. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required. Limited seating is available on a first-come first-served basis. The ceremony will be televised at 6 p.m. on NBC10.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street noon to 4 p.m.

Party on the Parkway and July Fourth Concert & Fireworks

The following information is related to the Party on the Parkway and July Fourth Concert & Fireworks.

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, July 4 to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, July 4 to 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 unless otherwise noted:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

The following roads will be closed on Monday, July 4 beginning at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, unless noted otherwise:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

Note: Parkway closures may begin earlier in the evening, depending on crowd size.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not be enforcing meters, kiosks, or residential parking time limits on Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5. Safety regulations, however, will remain in effect. Enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Wednesday, July 6.

Transportation and Public Transit

Philadelphia’s mass transit system, SEPTA, offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city.

Regional rail service, the Market Frankford Line, and the Broad Street Line will operate on a Sunday schedule with additional cars added to increase rider capacity at the break of the event. Check the SEPTA website for more details.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, July 4, SEPTA will stage buses for those leaving the Parkway at the following locations (to depart upon event conclusion):

21st Street – West side of the street facing south between Winter and Race Streets

Check SEPTA’s website, septa.org, for full details on transit options. For information on NJ Transit routes and schedules on July 4, visit njtransit.com.

ADA Pick-Up and Drop-Off

ADA vehicles are encouraged to pick-up/drop-off along 22nd Street for the July Fourth Concert and along 18th Street for the Party on the Parkway, However, there is no parking available at these locations.

Philly PHLASH

The Philly PHLASH Downtown Bus Loop will operate a special holiday service on Monday, July 4. For updated holiday route detour and schedule information, visit ridephillyphlash.com.

Designated rideshare and taxi drop-off points for the July Fourth Concert and Party on the Parkway will be 17th and Callowhill Streets or 19th and Callowhill Streets.

Venue Rules and Safety Information

The vicinity of the Party on the Parkway/Wawa Welcome America July Fourth Concert & Fireworks (a boundary from at least 19th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and adjacent areas), will be secured and protected for a safe and fun celebration. Throughout the Wawa Welcome America festivities, the City will provide enhanced law-enforcement and emergency medical services. The City and Welcome America are coordinating with local, state and federal public safety authorities to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the Fourth of July.

Those attending the Fourth of July activities can do their part by making a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, supervision of children and wearing comfortable, seasonal attire.

The Party on the Parkway/Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks is open to the public and free to attend. Guests will be directed to enter the event venue at one of the secured entry points at the following locations:

Logan Circle (north and south sides)

20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway (north and south sides)

A designated ADA viewing area will be located to the left of the main stage.

To ensure the safety of all event-goers, persons and/or belongings will be subject to search at the entry-points listed above. The following are lists of permitted and prohibited items at the Party on the Parkway/Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks:

For the safety of event attendees and staff, the following items are prohibited:

Weapons and contraband of any kind regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored, and entry will be denied.

Fireworks, firecrackers, or explosives (including sparklers)

Open flame of any kind

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

Unauthorized commerce

Items that would obstruct others’ view (large signs, banners, etc.)

Drones and any other unmanned and remote-controlled devices

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, segways, hoverboards, and similar items (cannot be brought into the event space)

Glass Containers

Laser pointers

Selfie Sticks

Any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate by production or security management

The following items are permitted at festival events:

Picnics

Small personal coolers

Pets on leashes

Chairs and blankets (not permitted in ticketed front section)

Please note: all persons and/or their belongings are subject to search as a condition of entry into Party on the Parkway and the July 4th Concert & Fireworks.

When in doubt, leave it home!

Keep possessions and bags with you always and do not leave them unattended.

In emergencies or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, package, or container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

Parents or guardians should report a missing child to the nearest law enforcement officer, medic, private security representative or information booth as soon as possible.

Public safety officials will coordinate the search for missing children with the full support of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Be sure to take a photo of your child before arriving at the Welcome America events. If separated, this will be very helpful for those searching for your child. It’s also recommended to have children memorize their parent’s cell phone numbers.

If you’ve lost a personal belonging, look for the nearest information booth where you last had the item. Wawa Welcome America staff can check if the item has been returned there or at other information booths.

Any items found after the start of the concert will be taken to the Welcome America security trailer at the southeast corner of N. 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

After July 4, lost items can be reclaimed by contacting the Welcome America office at information@welcomeamerica.com

“Location markers” will be posted to easily identify a location on the Parkway and Eakins Oval (by letter and number, for example: K-1) to facilitate communicating during the activities, especially in the event of an emergency.

Media Credentials

Media are invited to cover all festival events; however, Media Credentials are required for select events, Media can apply for applications here.

Media Credentials are required for the following events:

Friday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. – US Army Field Band & Chorus on Independence Mall | Independence National Historical Park | 5th & Market Streets

Sunday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. – Gospel on Independence Starring Yolanda Adams | Independence National Historical Park | 5th & Market Streets

Sunday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. – POPS on Independence | Independence National Historical Park | 5th & Market Streets

Monday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. – Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall

Monday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m. – July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Screening for credentialed July 4th Concert media will take place at 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Application Deadline: All applications must be received by Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Cultural and Historical Institutions

For information about free events celebrating Independence Day in Independence National Historical Park and Historic Philadelphia, visit the Independence Visitor Center at 6th and Market Streets (open 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.), or online at PHLvisitorcenter.com.

The July 4th schedules for cultural institutions along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway vary; some museums will maintain normal hours for the holiday, while others are closed. For more information, visit parkwaymuseumsdistrictphiladelphia.org or the museums’ individual websites.