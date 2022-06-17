Florida's governor aims to strengthen state's immigration laws
By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
2 days ago
Florida’s sanctuary cities ban got stronger Friday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1808 into law, saying it will protect Floridians from the president’s border crisis. The GOP majority pushed the policy through the state legislature earlier this year....
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the candidate qualifying period behind us, political races are about to start heating up in the Sunshine State. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races heading into Florida’s primary election, including the matchup to see which Democrat will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
If anyone reading this still believes teachers just teach, we'd invite them to think again. Today's teachers hold many jobs beyond simply providing an education. The state of Florida is adding a new one to an already ballooning job description — book censor.
On May 26, the Palm Beach County School District asked its teachers...
There’s an opportunity for you to learn about the process of elections and voting, and get your questions answered about the newest developments in Florida, at the LEAD Lunch & Learn. WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters will be the facilitator of this non-partisan event. The event is from noon to...
Renatha Francis falsely certified on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court that she’s never been on the receiving end of an ethics complaint, a possible crime under Florida law. Francis, a family court judge in West Palm Beach said to be Gov. Ron DeSantis’s favorite for the...
An appeals court Friday tossed out a temporary injunction that would have blocked the use of a congressional redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature in April. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal was expected:
In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation Friday declaring this Sunday as Juneteenth in the State of Florida. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end...
MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge® has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
Press release from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County. HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
The White House and the state of Florida are duking it out on a national stage over the access to vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. The vaccine just got approved by the FDA Friday and is already shipping out to all states, with one exception: Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed House Bill 105 back in March. The new law gives local leaders full jurisdiction in regulating smoking at beaches. This includes the creation of designated smoking zones...
Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
CALLAHAN, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to Nassau County in North Florida to build up the state’s industrial capacity. The governor was joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle for the news conference Monday at The Pig Bar-B-Q in Callahan, northwest of Jacksonville.
Jim Huff has worked 14 years for the Army Corps of Engineers in civilian capacities. In his work with the Army Corps of Engineers, Charlotte County Republican Jim Huff seeks solutions to complicated problems. He is disappointed Congress doesn’t seem to take that approach. Now he’s resigned his position...
Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Florida lawmakers to limit contributions to political committees supporting ballot initiatives, saying it violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor issued an 18-page ruling Wednesday that included a permanent injunction against the $3,000 contribution limit, which passed in 2021 and...
Florida’s “commander in chief” Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a new military heal beat is kicking in Florida, as the long-anticipated Florida State Guard officially has now been made operational. During a press conference in Madeira Beach, Gov. DeSantis said that he has brought on retired...
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
