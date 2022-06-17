ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson...

hutchpost.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas woman accused of reckless 2nd degree murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. Officers found one victim identified...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after Jeep, motorcycle crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Sunday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Jeep Renegade driven by Eric Lee Karpierz, 19, Lansing, was eastbound in 18000 Block Eisenhower Road five and and one half miles west of Lansing. The Jeep...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man. Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis. He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas man killed on motorcycle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday night just after 9 p.m. when a 19-year-old driver went left of center and hit the cyclist head-on at a high rate of speed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reported the family of the motorcyclist was at the scene at the time of […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
KCTV 5

Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night -- thanks in no small part to infrared technology. The Lawrence Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific in the cleanup.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Man dies after car wreck involving light pole

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man has died after a single-vehicle collision at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. First responders were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers discovered a vehicle had collided with a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. Authorities say...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

2 men charged after shooting at car during ‘side show’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men are facing criminal charges after their alleged involvement in a “side show” on the interstate. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Noah Miller and Nicholas Benkowich, both 23, are charged in connection with firing shots at a car and engaging in car stunts earlier this month.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcycle and car collided on Highway 40 and left both occupants of the motorcycle dead on Friday night. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. When the motorcycle was heading westbound, the driver lost control, overturned and hit a car going east on US40 near Southeast Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
