ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The first of two primaries will be taking place on June 28th. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections. “A voter can vote at any site in their county unless they are in New York City, in which case, they will have an assigned site,” explained Jennifer Wilson, Spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections. “This year, there are also extended early voting on the weekends so in most cases poll places are open until about 5 or 6p.m.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO