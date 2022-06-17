ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins place Jorge Polanco on IL, recall Alex Kirilloff

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S19t_0gEMQU4l00

The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured Friday due to lower back tightness.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Polanco hasn’t played since Sunday due to the back woes. He is batting .245 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games.

According to the Twins, this is the first time the 28-year-old Polanco has been placed on the injured list during his nine big league seasons.

Overall, Polanco has a .273 career average with 89 homers and 376 RBIs in 706 games with the Twins. He was an All-Star in 2019.

Kirilloff, 24, batted .172 in 29 at-bats for the Twins earlier this season. At St. Paul, Kirilloff was batting .359 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 35 games.

He played in 59 games last season for Minnesota and batted .251 with eight homers and 34 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
ClutchPoints

Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision

The Milwaukee Brewers designated 2-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain has suffered through a brutal 2022 season and his MLB future is in question. Nonetheless, he played a big role for the Brewers over the past few seasons. Additionally, Cain is known as an excellent teammate and clubhouse presence. Brewers star Christian […] The post Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Alex Kirilloff
Person
Anthony Rendon
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 Cubs trade deadline targets for Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom can help the Boston Red Sox immensely by acquiring any of these three Chicago Cubs trade chips. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will forever be linked as the two big market ball clubs with lengthy curses blamed for their lack of winning a championship. This year, the only thing they might have in common is the employment of some players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB Star Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season ending surgery to repair an injury on his right wrist, the team announced on Friday. “Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the team wrote on Twitter.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#The Minnesota Twins#Outfielder#Triple A St Paul#Cubs
Yardbarker

Yankees might have something interesting in reserve bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger drops truth bombs on Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers’ frustrating slump

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a 2-1 extra inning affair against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. LA now trails the San Diego Padres in the NL West and they have labored during the month of June. Players such as Justin Turner and Max Muncy have underperformed, while Mookie Betts is currently dealing with an injury scare. There is no question LA is not at full strength. Nonetheless, Cody Bellinger dropped a truth bomb on the Dodgers’ recent lackluster play, via the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Popculture

MLB Umpire Nearly Loses His Eye in Shattered Bat Accident

An MLB umpire had to leave a game earlier this week after being struck in the face by a broken bat. Nate Tomlinson was calling balls and strikes in Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game and was hit in the face by a broken back from Angels star Mike Trout. Tomlinson was inches away from possibly losing his eye, and Trout reluctantly ran to first base after the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter in Yankees' lineup Saturday afternoon

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carpenter is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 34 plate appearances this season, Carpenter has a .286 batting average with a 1.376 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Davis making Brewers debut Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Davis has been at the Brewers' Triple-A level so far in 2022. However, that is changing Saturday. Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, leaving a spot open on the roster. In his place, the team selected Davis' contract. In his Brewers debut, Davis will get the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Aschcraft.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy