Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Bitterbrush’ premiere June 24-29

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Bitterbrush” showing June 24-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Emelie Mahdavian’s sweeping documentary “Bitterbrush” follows Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline, range riders who are spending their last summer herding cattle in remote Idaho.

Totally off the grid with only their dogs as companions, Hollyn and Colie brave inclement weather and perilous work conditions while pondering their futures.

A portrait of friendship, life transitions, and the work of two skilled young women in the isolated and beautiful landscape of the American West, “Bitterbrush” is an intimate portrayal of a way of life rarely seen on film.

“Magnificent. A picturesque documentary that embraces the sweeping tradition of the Western genre.” — Variety

“Sublime.” — Indiewire

“Gorgeous.” — The Playlist

“Bitterbrush” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 24-29. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27, 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

