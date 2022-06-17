ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man will push a peanut with his nose to Pikes Peak summit

By Stephanie Butzer
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rax5_0gEMQO1d00

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Hiking about 13 miles to the top of Pikes Peak via the Barr Trail is quite the feat. But this guy is taking the hike to another level — a much, much nuttier one, if you will.

He's going to push a peanut the whole way with his nose.

Yes, that's correct: Bob Salem of Colorado Springs is going to use his nose to push a peanut up the trail to the summit of the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

And he's not the first to do it. The city said the most notable person to complete the so-called Peanut Push was Ulysses Baxter in 1963. It took him eight days. In 1929, Bill Williams did the same in about 20 days to earn $500 in a bet, according to The Travel Channel.

Salem said he decided to undertake this challenge to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th birthday. The city was founded in 1872 and was incorporated in 1876. Today, about 5,000 people call Manitou Springs home, with many more who visit it often across the greater Colorado Springs area.

If Salem is successful, he will become the first person in the 21st century to complete the Peanut Push.

“There is no city like Manitou Springs," he said. “I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave.”

The city said he will use a contraption taped to his nose to push the peanut.

The push begins on July 9 at the start of the Barr Trail and will finish on or before July 17 about 7,800 feet higher, at the summit. The City of Manitou Springs and the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and Museum will host "The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher-Live from Barr Trail" ahead of Salem's start.

READ MORE : Stories behind the summits: The history, origin behind the name of every Colorado 14er

The Travel Channel dove into the Peanut Push as part of a TV show called "Mysteries at the Museum," which you can watch in full here .

To learn more about the history of the Peanut Push, visit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and Museum, located at 517 Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Remembering Clela Rorex, Who Made History in Colorado

Clela Rorex, who passed away on June 19 at the start of Pride week, was an unexpected heroine. In 1975, she became not just the first Boulder County clerk to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but the first clerk to do so anywhere in the country. It created a firestorm, and after two years she resigned, never to hold elective office again.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of the Mt. Shavano Angel near Colorado Springs

Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Manitou Springs, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Manitou Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Officials Encouraged By Increasing Numbers And Variety Of Animals Using Wildlife Underpass

(CBS4) — Surveillance cameras are showing significant numbers of wild animals, from field mice to black bears, using a wildlife underpass built specifically to keep the animals from crossing a highway. The underpass is one of the five in the 18-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock called “South Gap.” “One of the unique and historic characteristics about this corridor is the variety and quantity of wildlife,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message Sunday morning. Check out these recent photos from wildlife underpasses along the I-25 South Gap! One of the unique & historic characteristics about this...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pikes Peak#Peanut#Summits#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Travel Channel
KRDO

13-year-old crowned 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The message for the reigning 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs is "to be confident in your own skin." Thirteen-year-old Talia Sharpe was crowned at the Juneteenth Pageant hosted by Mas Millenium Allstars, a 30-year-old dance and cheer team in Colorado Springs. Sharpe says her...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
KXRM

Summer Solstice festival and lantern parade in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River is inviting everyone to celebrate the summer solstice on Saturday, June 18 at a free all-day outdoor event. The event takes place on both sides of Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. with a walk/fun run […]
PUEBLO, CO
99.9 KEKB

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. You can see the potential when a rough diamond comes along especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462-square-foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Garden of the Gods Park ranked as a top attraction in the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, Tripadvisor released their 2022 awards. Garden of the Gods Park is ranked #9 in the world in top attractions and #2 in the country. "It’s up there with the Coliseum, and the Empire State Building, the Roman Baths, the Trevi fountain in Rome, it’s remarkable," said Doug Price the The post Garden of the Gods Park ranked as a top attraction in the world appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy