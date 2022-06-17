ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Celebrate Fourth of July with Suffolk's Stars and Stripes Spectacular, featuring live entertainment, fireworks show

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8hq7_0gEMQN8u00

SUFFOLK, Va. - On Monday, July 4, the skies of Suffolk will light up with a fireworks show over the Nansemond River as part of the city's Stars and Stripes Spectacular.

According to the city, the event will be held at Constant's Wharf Park and Marina beginning at 5:30 p.m. Besides the fireworks show, there will also be live entertainment, bounce houses, merchandise vendors and a variety of food choices, as well as children's crafts and giveaways at the city's marketing table.

The Fuzz Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

There is no on-site parking for this event. Shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:

  • First Baptist Church located at 237 N. Main St.
  • Suffolk City Hall parking lot located at 442 W. Washington St.
  • Godwin Courthouse Building located at 150 N. Main St.

The last shuttle run before the fireworks begin will be at 8:30 p.m. Shuttles will resume after the fireworks have concluded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Suffolk, VA
Society
WAVY News 10

Juneteenth Festival in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Entertainment#Fourth Of July#Stripes#Localevent#Local Life#First Baptist Church
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: First Two Weeks at WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My first two weeks at my internship with WAVY TV 10 has been all I dreamed of and more. When I first applied for the position, I truly thought it was a long shot. But I am a believer that you should always put yourself out there if you want a chance at something – and I could not be more thrilled that it has paid off!
TV & VIDEOS
greenvacationdeals.com

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Summer Celebration 2022 Guide

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Busch Gardens theme park in Williamsburg, Virginia is the place to be this summer! Each day from June 17, 2022, through August 14, 2022, there will be great entertainment from day to night.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
13News Now

Take out adoptable dogs with the Virginia Beach SPCA's 'Beach Buddies' program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Giving adoptable dogs a taste of the good life. That's what the Virginia Beach SPCA's Beach Buddies program is all about. The Beach Buddies program allows folks to take out adoptable dogs for a couple of hours and return them to the shelter at the end of the day. Whether it's going on a walk, snuggling up on the couch, or snagging a Starbucks Puppachino, the program gives dogs a much-needed break from stressful shelter life.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy