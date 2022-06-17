Celebrate Fourth of July with Suffolk's Stars and Stripes Spectacular, featuring live entertainment, fireworks show

SUFFOLK, Va. - On Monday, July 4, the skies of Suffolk will light up with a fireworks show over the Nansemond River as part of the city's Stars and Stripes Spectacular.

According to the city, the event will be held at Constant's Wharf Park and Marina beginning at 5:30 p.m. Besides the fireworks show, there will also be live entertainment, bounce houses, merchandise vendors and a variety of food choices, as well as children's crafts and giveaways at the city's marketing table.

The Fuzz Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

There is no on-site parking for this event. Shuttle parking will begin at 5:15 p.m. from the following sites:

First Baptist Church located at 237 N. Main St.

Suffolk City Hall parking lot located at 442 W. Washington St.

Godwin Courthouse Building located at 150 N. Main St.

The last shuttle run before the fireworks begin will be at 8:30 p.m. Shuttles will resume after the fireworks have concluded.