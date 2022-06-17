ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher at Roncalli Middle School accused of taking inappropriate photos of students

By Alice Reid
 2 days ago
A 36-year-old teacher at Roncalli Middle School is accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classroom.

Gregory Melin is facing potential charges of Representations Depicting Nudity and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc Police said charges are being referred to the District Attorney's Office.

The Manitowoc Police Department said it was contacted by the Sheboygan Police Department (SBPD) on Thursday about Melin. Sheboygan Police had arrested Melin, who's a Sheboygan resident, and took him to the Sheboygan County Jail on SBPD charges

During the investigation, Manitowoc Police said Sheboygan investigators learned Melin is a teacher at Roncalli Middle School in Manitowoc. Police said a search of Melin’s phone revealed Melin had been taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classroom for the past few months.

Manitowoc Police investigation revealed the photos were taken secretly without the victims' knowledge. So far, police said at least three victims have been identified and they and their families have been contacted.

Police are working to determine if there are other possible victims. The Manitowoc Police Department would encourage parents of students to speak with their children, and if they learn anything concerning (whether they might be a victim or a witness) to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Michael Stone at (920) 686-6557.

