First Door County history days announced

For the first time, cultural institutions in Door County will come together for Door County History Days, a week-long celebration of history and heritage throughout the peninsula.

Starting Monday June 20 through June 26, institutions will be hosting more than 30 special programs across the county. History from the Belgian Heritage Center, The Jacobsens Museum and more will be displayed.

Heritage Alliance of Door County, a collaborative group, will be hosting the week of events. Their goal with the event is to facilitate cooperation, collaboration and mutual promotion within the historical community.

The official start of History Days will be commemorated with a kickoff event at the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay on June 20.

More information about Door County History Days can be found at doorcounty.net or on Facebook at Heritage Alliance of Door County.