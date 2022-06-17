ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Hazing charges filed against two in MU freshman alcohol poisoning case

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPCvG_0gEMQCQv00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two men have been charged with hazing after a University of Missouri freshman was left disabled after drinking large amounts of liquor at a fraternity event.

A Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted Thomas Shultz of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Ryan Delanty of Ballwin, Missouri, each with hazing that endangered a life and supplying liquor to a minor. Shultz was also indicted on a felony count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Shultz' indictment says he kept relevant text messages from investigators.

Delanty was the "pledge dad" of Danny Santulli, who was hospitalized in October with alcohol poisoning after a Phi Gamma Delta event, a lawyer representing Santulli's family in a civil case has said.

The attorney, David Bianchi, has said Santulli was left blind and unable to walk or communicate after the poisoning. Santulli was made to drink a bottle of vodka at the fraternity event and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after he became unresponsive.

Bianchi and the Santulli family had pressured prosecutors to file hazing charges after a fraternity member was recently charged with supplying alcohol to a minor.

Santulli has returned home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. His family recently did an interview with ABC News , which obtained surveillance video from the fraternity house the night of the party.

Ryan Delanty, Santullis' pledge dad, texted another person late on Oct. 19 that his son was "dead", according to court documents filed in the supplying alcohol to a minor case against Alec Wetzler. Police recommended charges in that case under Missouri's anti-hazing statute.

The University of Missouri stopped recognizing Phi Gamma Delta as a fraternity in October. The school proposed sanctions against more than a dozen students after it investigated the incident. The Phi Gamma Delta national organization also pulled the chapter from MU shortly after the incident.

The family has reached settlements with several fraternity members in its civil lawsuit.

Bond was set at $50,000 each. Neither Delanty or Shultz were listed as inmates on the Boone County Jail roster.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The post Hazing charges filed against two in MU freshman alcohol poisoning case appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

Two Missouri men charged in fatal fireworks explosion that killed four

BLACK JACK, Mo. (AP) — Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage. St. Louis County prosecutors say 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan made fireworks and directed younger people...
BLACK JACK, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis rappers Jizzle Buckz, Luh Half indicted on fentanyl charges

“Luh Half” Pearson, 25, have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of operating a fentanyl distribution network in the region. In April, Lindsey, Pearson, and five others were initially indicted. Seven other defendants, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were included in a replacement indictment on Wednesday, June 9, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Madison man faces weapons-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison man is facing several weapons-related felony charges after a June 10 incident in Glen Carbon. Roger L. Tipton, 57, of Madison, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (second subsequent offense, both Class 2 felonies; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Ballwin, MO
Chesterfield, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
Ballwin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, MO
FOX 2

Two men charged in fatal house explosion in north county

ST. LOUIS – On Saturday, June 18, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men, 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan, both of St. Louis, Missouri, for their association to the house explosion that killed 4 people. Cooks has been charged for three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of Endangering the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
CASS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Alcohol Poisoning#Mu#University Of Missouri#Abc News
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kentucky man flown to hospital after Cole County crash on Highway 54

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kentucky man was flown to a hospital Sunday night after a crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Old Bass Road around 6:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Raymond L. Thomas, 49, of Wingo, Kentucky was thrown The post Kentucky man flown to hospital after Cole County crash on Highway 54 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man arrested in Las Vegas indicted for 2020 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Columbia man arrested last month in Las Vegas for a 2020 killing. The grand jury indicted Maurice Banks Jr. on Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to make his first circuit court appearance with Judge Kevin Crane on June 27.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy