ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James Trading Card Expected to Make History Soon

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUoQs_0gEMQ2gu00

The one-of-one “Triple Logoman” card, featuring game-worn NBA logos from his three teams, could shatter auction records.

As the NBA’s first active billionaire player , it seems as though nearly everything LeBron James touches turns to gold. And, evidently, King James’s Midas touch has the 37-year-old on the verge of making more history in the world of business.

A unique James trading card known as the “Triple Logoman” is currently up for sale this month through collectibles marketplace Goldin Auctions via an auction that runs through June 25. The Associated Press reported Wednesday the latest bidding on the card came in at $1.8 million, but according to Goldin founder Ken Goldin, the card has the chance to go for a lot more.

“The card stands out like no other card in the history of the industry,” Goldin said, per AP. “Typically, it’s the older vintage cards that are very valuable. … But there’s really never been a card this popular before it was even pulled from a pack.”

The James card is part of Panini’s 2020–21 “Flawless” collection, and features game-worn NBA logo patches from three of his jerseys, one each from his tenures with the Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers, his team for the past four seasons.

In a video interview with Sports Illustrated , which can be viewed above, Goldin revealed that the card is already “the most valuable card ever sold that was issued in the same year.”

“Our goal is for, at a minimum, the card to be the most expensive basketball card ever sold publicly at auction,” he added.

NBA megafan Drake was on the hunt for the card, and previously streamed with Goldin as he opened packs looking for it. Goldin says he’d like for Drake to bid for the card, but would not confirm whether the rapper is involved in the auction.

James himself is something of a card aficionado, and Goldin has no doubt that he is aware of this auction.

“There’s no way on God’s green earth that LeBron James is not aware of this card. We literally have a billboard in Times Square touting the card. It’s the first time it’s been done in history. … I’m sure LeBron knows.”

Given the item’s rarity, it is believed by many, including Goldin, that the Triple Logoman could surpass the record set by a LeBron rookie card last year for the most expensive basketball card ever sold . After Goldin sold the rookie card for over $1 million—the first modern card to hit that milestone—James disclosed that he has two of the rare cards, which were limited to 23 in total, himself.

More interestingly, the Triple Logoman could also pass the $6.6 million mark set last August by a 100-year-old Honus Wagner trading card for the most expensive trading card of all-time .

“It’s got a reasonable shot of passing $5.2 million,” Goldin told AP. “This, to me, is an iconic card, and if it can break that record, it just shows people how valuable trading cards can be and that it does not have to be 100 years old. I think it’s really going to encourage people to go out to their local stores, go out to their hobby shops, go out to the Targets and Walmarts and buy packs of cards and rip them open trying to find the next golden ticket.”

For the better part of nearly the last 20 years, LeBron’s name and likeness has changed both the sports and business worlds thanks to his sustained greatness. And, in yet another testament to his longevity, his name could soon belong to another record book when it’s all said done.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Honus Wagner
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Basketball Card#Rookie Card#Nba Finals#The Associated Press#Panini S 2020
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.
NBA
golfmagic.com

US Open: Dustin Johnson does have one small regret about LIV Golf

One thing you can expect with Dustin Johnson is that he rarely answers questions in too much detail. And at the US Open, this was no different. Johnson, 37, currently sits in T-31 before moving day after making the cut with two strokes to spare. Johnson was the highest-profile LIV...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘That’s bulls—, man!’ Justin Thomas frustrated after drain ruling at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Saturday at the U.S. Open is always going to be tough. Justin Thomas didn’t like that his fourth hole got even tougher. Thomas found the middle of the fairway at the long par-4 fourth. But when he got up to his ball he discovered that he’s drawn some bad luck: His ball had settled just to the right of a drain.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy