Blackburn names new volleyball coach

It was a family affair Thursday night as the annual Riverbend Open tennis tournament completed its 2022 run. The Parent-Child Division took center stage at the Alton High School tennis courts, with champions crowed in three divisions, including the Mother-Daughter competition, which saw the lone entry go unbeaten against Father-Son teams to win. "This year, we put the division on last day of the tournament and it worked out well," tournament director Jesse Macias said. "We had eight teams all together and everyone got three matches. It was a fun night of tennis with some exciting matches. "It's a fund-raiser for Alton High tennis, but we also created it as a fun way to give back to the game."

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO