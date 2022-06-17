Blackburn names new volleyball coach

BELLEVILLE - HeartLands Conservancy had been awarded $831,847 from the Illinois Environmental Protection agency for the development of the Indian-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan.
The Indian Creek-Cahokia Creek watershed includes all or parts of Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Dorchester, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Staunton, Wilsonville, Wood River, and Worden.
The project will assist local landowners to voluntarily implement stormwater projects, called best management practices, in the watershed to reduce nonpoint source pollution, soil erosion, and nutrient and sediment loadings to improve water quality. HeartLands Conservancy will launch a sign-up period in the late Spring or early Summer for landowners and government entities.
