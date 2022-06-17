ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

Blackburn names new volleyball coach

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CARLINVILLE - Marlee Lindstrom has been named the new head volleyball Coach at Blackburn College. Lindstrom is a former player at Blackburn and was most recently the head volleyball coach at North Mac High School in...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Dragons thwart 'Shoes comeback in 6-4 win

SPRINGFIELD - Comeback thwarted. After falling to a late Springfield rally Friday night in Alton, the Alton River Dragons held off a Lucky Horseshoes comeback attempt Saturday night and held on for a 6-4 Prospect League victory at Robin Roberts Field.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Centralia rallies past Alton in title game, 7-6

What looked like a sure tournament title was suddenly - and quickly - snatched away from Alton Post 126. Centralia Post 446 was the culprit. Down six runs, including four in its final at--bat, Centralia rallied all the way back, including getting a two-run, game-winning bases loaded single from Braydon Such in a stunning 7-6 win over Alton in the championship game of the 2022 Gator Classic at Pete Schumacher Field in Trenton City Park on Saturday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

'Most fun of the summer'; SWISA Relays on tap

Summers Port head coach Maddie Monroe, far left, and assistant coaches Ginny Schranck, center and Anna Moehn shout encouragement to a Sharks swimmers during last year's SWISA Relays. Moehn is still an assistant coach, while Schranck is now living in North Carolina and has been replaced by Patrick Moehn on the coaching staff. This year's SWISA relays are set for Monday at Sunset Hills. (Pete Hayes file | The Telegraph)
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
City
Virden, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Virden, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
City
Carlinville, IL
Carlinville, IL
Sports
The Telegraph

4 graduate at Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Four area students are among the recent graduates aat Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. The graduates include Jaylen Fields of Maryville and Mya Bursey, Michael Parks and Michael Parks, all of Madison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Telegraph

Horseshoes rally to down River Dragons 10-7

ALTON - The Alton River Dragons have been masters of the comeback in the early going of the Prospect League this season. For once, the shoe was on the other foot, and it was the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes doing the last at-bat damage.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Tennis family affair: Parent-child competition caps Riverbend Open

It was a family affair Thursday night as the annual Riverbend Open tennis tournament completed its 2022 run. The Parent-Child Division took center stage at the Alton High School tennis courts, with  champions crowed in three divisions, including the Mother-Daughter competition, which saw the lone entry go unbeaten against Father-Son teams to win. "This year, we put the division on last day of the tournament and it worked out well," tournament director Jesse Macias said. "We had eight teams all together and everyone got three matches.  It was a fun night of tennis with some exciting matches. "It's a fund-raiser for Alton High tennis, but we also created it as a fun way to give back to the game."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Noll graduates in Ohio

ATHENS — Natasha Noll from Jerseyville has graduated with an MBA-Business Analytics from Ohio University's College of Business. More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Central College#Coaching#Blackburn College#North Mac High School
The Telegraph

'It’s pretty cool': AHS alumni game a mixing of generations

ALTON - When the Alton River Dragons asked Joe Roderick how many fans to expect for the concessions at the 2022 Alton alumni game, he didn't know what to tell them. On Saturday, with clear skies and no rain, the alumni game saw a large gathering of fans  at Lloyd Hopkins Field in  Gordon Moore Park. "The crowd is amazing," said Roderick, who ventured an estimate of roughly 250 fans or more. "Every year it rains and the date has had to be moved. I knew the weather this year for it would be good, so I was excited to see everyone show up like this."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Montclaire defeats Collinsville Gators

EDWARDSVILLE - Week 2 of the summer Southwestern Illinois Swim Association season brought more of the same for the Montclaire Marlins - meaning a victory in record-setting fashion. Montclaire rolled past the Collinsville Gators swim team 437-232 Thursday in Edwardsville. The victory runs two-defending SWISA champ Montclaire's record to 2-0 on the season.The Marlins beat Sumemrs-Port in their season opener. The Gators, who defeated Paddlers of Granite City in their season opener a week ago, dropped to 1-1 on the season. The Marlins set three records in the process. Scout Jackson, in 13-14 girls action, set a...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Wrischniks mark 60th anniversary

ALTON – Eugene "Gene" and Rebecca "Becky" (Freeland) Wrischnik were married June 23, 1962, at the First Christain Church in Alton by the Rev. J.W. Jordan. They have three sons: Kevin of Atlanta, Kurt and Amie of Brighton, and Patrick and Jan of Godfrey. They have five grandchildren: Kendra, Mandy, Joey, River and Miles.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend not on 'high' COVID county case list

WOOD RIVER – Madison County and most of its neighbors remain off the Illinois Department of Public Health's (IDPH) list of counties with High Community Level for COVID-19. Friday's IDPH report listed 25 counties now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. The closest to the Riverbend include Brown, Cass, Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Schuyler and Scott counties.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Telegraph

Juneteenth celebration event in Killion Park set for Saturday

ALTON - The Alton Juneteenth Committee will host the 31st annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at James H. Killion Park; the official Juneteenth holiday is on June 19, commemorating the abolition of slavery. "It is a great time to commemorate what Juneteenth is about, how far we have come and the progress we want to continue to make in this community and in this country," Mark Goins said. "A lot of credit goes to Alton for hosting these events continually, regardless of what the status of it was prior to it being a federal holiday."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

HeartLands Conservancy receives watershed grant

BELLEVILLE - HeartLands Conservancy had been awarded $831,847 from the Illinois Environmental Protection agency for the development of the Indian-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan. The Indian Creek-Cahokia Creek watershed includes all or parts of Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Dorchester, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Staunton, Wilsonville, Wood River, and Worden. The project will assist local landowners to voluntarily implement stormwater projects, called best management practices, in the watershed to reduce nonpoint source pollution, soil erosion, and nutrient and sediment loadings to improve water quality. HeartLands Conservancy will launch a sign-up period in the late Spring or early Summer for landowners and government entities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

LCCC board enters new LCFA agreement

GODFREY - During the Lewis and Clark Community College board meeting Tuesday night, trustees voted to approve a new contract with the Lewis and Clark Faculty Association (LCFA). The contract will induct a new pilot program called the Teaching and Engagement Model (TEM). TEM is grounded in an institutional philosophy to support faculty team members participating in teaching and engagement in order to build enrollment capacity. Faculty are recognized as subject matter experts and therefore have a level of knowledge and insight for program success.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Three Rivers Project lauds efforts of Mississippi River Network

ALTON - Nearly all 10 states that border the Mississippi River highlighted the health and community of the river through the Mississippi River Network's second annual River Days of Action, and Illinois was no exception. Environmental and community organizations, as well as local businesses, hosted events in the Riverbend from June 7-12 to celebrate and call attention to the importance of protecting the Mississippi River, which provides drinking water for 20 million Americans. Alton-based Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois participated in the River Days of Action, and is committed to ongoing efforts to protect the Mississippi River through community events such as the storm drain stenciling project and through critical advocacy work to pass the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative (MRRRI) in Congress.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Beloved Edwardsville's 'Preach' laid to rest

EDWARDSVILLE - A celebration of the life of Marvin Owen "Preach" Webb, who died last week at the age of 86, was held Thursday morning at The Wildey Theatre. For decades almost nobody in Edwardsville was more well known than Preach. His business card read "very important person," "downtown Edwardsville's Chief Dignitary" and "Honorary Cop." Preach was a fixture of downtown Edwardsville and family members remembered him as a religious man, kind and thoughtful, who attended every basketball and football game. He was truly an ambassador for the city.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Riverview Drive project again on Alton agenda

ALTON - Aldermen are scheduled to meet as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday, June 21 will discuss a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International on the reconstruction of Riverview Drive. If approved, the reconstruction would cost around $3,498,440. Tuesday's discussion is on Phase 1 of the project proposed by GeoStabilization International based in Commerce City, Colorado. In May 2019, city officials began monitoring the retaining wall and sidewalk on Riverview Drive just west of Riverview Park in Alton after cracks were found following heavy rains. In August 2019, part of the bluff at Riverview Park eroded, prompting officials to close Riverview Drive to protect public safety.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy