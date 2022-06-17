ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mosby attorneys ask judge to drop 2 charges or provide grand jury testimony

By Rachel Duncan
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for indicted Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby are asking the judge to either dismiss two of the counts against her or provide grand jury...

www.wbaltv.com

WBOC

Berlin Crack Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to Federal Prison

BALTIMORE- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 49-year-old Berlin man to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to Marcus Pitts’s guilty plea, in September 2018, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 21, Faces Federal Charges In Brutal Death Of Alleged Drug Trafficker Held For Ransom, Court Docs Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man faces federal charges in the death of an alleged drug trafficker from California who was kidnapped and held for ransom before he was shot and set on fire, according to court documents. Ziyon Thompson, 21, is charged with use of a firearm resulting in death in relation to a drug trafficking crime, interference with commerce by extortion, drug conspiracy and related charges. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was a suspected marijuana trafficker from California who had traveled to Baltimore to negotiate drug deliveries to the city, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Monday by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
goodwordnews.com

15-year-old charged in Inner Harbor triple shooting that killed 17-year-old – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in a triple shooting in Inner Harbor that killed 17-year-old Neal Mack over Memorial Day weekend, police said. The teenager was arrested this morning at his Howard County home, police said. He is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and a host of firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

Two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and challengers Ivan Bates, a local defense attorney and Thiru Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor are in the race to be elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Baltimore Sun journalist Lee Sanderlin and city residents weigh in on the candidates.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mail-in ballots mailed to wrong addresses in Baltimore City

Mail-in ballots were sent to the wrong addresses in two legislative districts in Baltimore City, elections officials told 11 News. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. Baltimore City Election Director Armstead Jones said the ballots were mailed to the wrong addresses and that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Confiscate Guns, Large Quantities Of Drugs During Search & Seizure Operation

Two suspects arrested & charged. Items confiscated during a search & seizure operation on Waverly Dr. (Photo From Frederick Police Dept.) Frederick, Md (KM) Two Frederick men were arrested early Friday morning on narcotics and weapons offenses. Markus Asa Thomas Marvine, 23, and Anthony Ajene Byrd, 21, were taken into custody after officers executed search and seizure warrants on an apartment at 90 Waverly Drive, and a vehicle.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Spray-Painting ‘Groomer’ On Two Libraries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Takoma Park man is charged with hate crimes after he confessed to spray-painting “groomer,” a homophobic slur, on two Prince George’s County public libraries earlier this month, police said. Charles Sutherland, 30 Charles Sutherland, 30, is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes related to defacing the buildings. Police said the Greenbelt Branch Library was vandalized June 4 and the New Carrollton Branch Library was vandalized June 9. According to an NPR report, old accusations of LGBTQ people “grooming” and “recruiting” children have gained new traction. Last week, a group of Proud Boys disrupted a...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
