Marvin (Mark) Halstead

THE VILLAGES – Joseph Francis Correira, 77, died Sunday June 12, 2022. Joe (AKA, Brother, Uncle Joey, Dad, Poppa, Tio José, Mr. Joe), was born in Fall River, Mass. on September 16, 1944. He was the youngest of 5 children. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School, then served in the United States Air Force right out of Coyle high school. The Air Force sent him to Yale to learn Chinese, and they even sent him to The Philippines. After leaving the Air Force, he enrolled in Bristol Community College and then got his Bachelor of Arts at UMass at Amherst. Upon leaving UMass in 1970, he continued to serve his country for 30 years as an Intelligence Communicator for the United States Department of State, which took him, his wife Carol and son Christopher, around the globe to live in Morocco, Sudan, Italy, and Bahrain allowing opportunities to visit England, France, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, The Vatican, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Sudan, Kenya, Zambia, Egypt, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Canada.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO