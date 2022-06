In the late 60s and early 70s, WIXY ruled Cleveland radio. The lively AM top 40 station, which went on air in 1965, was the go-to place for all the hits and happenings. It sponsored almost every youth-related event in town: teen fairs at Public Hall, days-out at Geauga Lake, free concerts at Edgewater Park. Its jocks, such as Larry Morrow and Billy Bass, were local stars. So fondly is it recalled by some baby boomers that there’s even a website devoted to WIXY memories & music for those who can still hear its jingle “WIXY Twelve Sixty WIXY RADIO!” ringing in their heads.

