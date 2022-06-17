ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Gary Michael Gray

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Michael Gray was born to Irving and Erma Gray in Detroit, MI in 1946 and was welcomed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife Carol of 52 years, daughter Teresa Jungling (spouse, Todd) and son Timothy...

Donna Marie Harrison

Donna Marie Harrison, 62, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, after a struggle with cancer. She was born in Jamaica Long Island, NY to Michael and Janet Aigotti. Donna was a kind and selfless woman, who loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Ocala Moose Lodge, where she participated in various leagues and other events for charitable benefit.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Daniel L. Bontz

Daniel L. Bontz was born March 4, 1941, in Dixon, Illinois. Daniel fought a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease for over fifteen years and went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2022. Daniel moved to The Villages, Florida after retiring from Boeing Corporation in 2000. He received...
THE VILLAGES, FL
John Bartram DAR group visits local butterfly garden

On a hot and muggy morning, several members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution visited the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Griffin Road in Lady Lake. The field trip was part of their conservation studies to learn more about the natural habitat of butterflies.
LADY LAKE, FL
Male Cardinal On Fence In The Villages

This male cardinal turned around for his close-up while resting on a fence in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
New York snowbird sentenced on DUI charge after crash in The Villages

A New York snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge following a crash year earlier this in The Villages. Janice Flynn, 56, of Wading River, N.Y. pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Joseph Francis Correira

THE VILLAGES – Joseph Francis Correira, 77, died Sunday June 12, 2022. Joe (AKA, Brother, Uncle Joey, Dad, Poppa, Tio José, Mr. Joe), was born in Fall River, Mass. on September 16, 1944. He was the youngest of 5 children. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School, then served in the United States Air Force right out of Coyle high school. The Air Force sent him to Yale to learn Chinese, and they even sent him to The Philippines. After leaving the Air Force, he enrolled in Bristol Community College and then got his Bachelor of Arts at UMass at Amherst. Upon leaving UMass in 1970, he continued to serve his country for 30 years as an Intelligence Communicator for the United States Department of State, which took him, his wife Carol and son Christopher, around the globe to live in Morocco, Sudan, Italy, and Bahrain allowing opportunities to visit England, France, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, The Vatican, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Sudan, Kenya, Zambia, Egypt, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Canada.
THE VILLAGES, FL
POA will host candidates night this week at Everglades Recreation Center

The Property Owners Association of The Villages will host a candidates night this week at Everglades Recreation Center. The event will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 and will feature candidates for the Sumter County Commission, the District 52 Florida House seat, Community Development District 7 and the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Jury acquits Villager who couldn’t blow after golf cart DUI arrest

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a Villager who couldn’t blow for a breath test after his golf cart crashed into a parked car. William Robert Teufert, 74, of the Village of Santiago, won the acquittal after a trial earlier this month. A careless driving ticket was also dismissed. He was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Great Lakes Carpet & Tile plans to add warehouse at Wildwood site

Great Lakes Carpet & Tile is planning to add a 23,840-square-foot warehouse to its Wildwood site. The warehouse and distribution facility would be located at Great Lakes Carpet & Tile existing showroom at 850 St. Main St. Construction is not expected to begin until 2023. The project scope includes the construction of a new building on 3.73 acres on the southeast corner of the intersection.
WILDWOOD, FL
Lake Sumter Landing parking lot will be closed beginning Monday

The Lake Sumter Landing parking area behind City Fire, alongside Lake Shore Drive and Old Mill Run, will be closed for maintenance starting early Monday morning and is scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday morning. This project may be rescheduled due to inclement weather. Deliveries for the tenants for this building will be at the designated area at the front of the building.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Duke Energy hires new government and community relations manager

A Gainesville woman with more than a decade of economic development experience is Duke Energy’s new government and community relations manager for six Florida counties, including Sumter and Marion. Staci Bertran, who started with Duke on Monday, will work to foster relationships with county, community and civic organizations. Her...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
PepperTree woman arrested in boyfriend brawl after trying to block him in driveway

A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested in a brawl with her boyfriend after trying to use her car to block him in his driveway. Brittany Lashon Goodwin, 28, went to the man’s home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and used her car to prevent him from pulling out of his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man tried to back out of his driveway, but the back hitch on his truck struck the front left quarter panel of Goodwin’s vehicle. It was unintentional, the report said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Man with history of drinking-related arrests allegedly hurls insults at lady cops

A man with a history of drinking-related arrests landed back behind bars after allegedly hurling insults at lady cops and head-butting a squad car door. A Fruitland Park police officer was making a traffic stop late Thursday night in the area of Miller Boulevard and Sunny Court when 59-year-old David Franklin Newton walked up and began interfering, according to an arrest report. An officer repeatedly told Newton to stop interfering and ordered him to stand back. Newton would not obey the officer until he was threatened with a taser. It was apparent that Newton had been drinking.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Summerfield man nabbed with drugs after running stop sign at Wawa

A Summerfield man was nabbed with drugs after running a stop sign at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Christopher Adam Swarthout, 47, who lives at 11001 SE Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a silver Chevy SUV at 12:31 a.m. Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the exit from Wawa, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby 7-eleven. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Residents of The Villages should understand the dangers of lightning

Lightning is one of the most underrated severe weather hazards impacting people and property; it requires recognition and preparation. The last week of June is Lightning Safety Awareness Week reminding the nation about lightning safety. Here in The Villages the lightning season began ramping up in April. We have many new residents who may not be aware of the lightning risk living here in the Lightning Capital of the Nation. It is common to experience over 100 days a year with lightning – particularly in the summer months.
THE VILLAGES, FL

