Montana State

Kelly Reilly Hints At John Dutton Winning Governor In Season 5: “Kingdom Gets Bigger”

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Paramount Network

As we continue to creep closer and closer to Yellowstone Season Five’s November premiere date, there’s still a lot to unpack about what we can expect for the extended season (14 episodes rather than 10).

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, is currently staying in her rental cabin in Montana, as the team is in the production phase of Yellowstone.

She recently sat down for a Zoom interview with Vulture, to discuss the upcoming season, and gave some rather intriguing details about what’s to come.

Reilly discusses the mental state Beth is in going into season five, as the interviewer says that she almost comes off as “arrogant” and “vulnerable” at the end of season four:

“It is a healthy arrogance, right? You know that Beyoncé song ‘Ring the Alarm’… ‘He’s so arrogant and bold,’ and it’s meant as a compliment? I think the word audacious suits her better because there is such audacity in the things she says and does.

In a way, she’s holding the cards now because she owns Jamie, and Jamie is very useful when he’s on her side and not a danger to her.

There’s a bit of recklessness to Beth, but also a part of her that doesn’t know how to keep the wolves at bay. In season four, John comes up with this idea of running for governor. That’s a light-switch moment for her.

However, perhaps the most intriguing part of the interview is when the interviewer asks if John Dutton is running for governor of Montana in Season Five, and Reilly responds:

“I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage.

In a strange way, at the beginning of season five, Beth is probably at her most powerful. But how she toes the line of that is going to be interesting.”

“As the kingdom gets bigger.”

Is that a yes to John running and winning Governor in Season Five? Will the Dutton family expand their reign?

I guess we’ll just have to find out.

Nevertheless, we still have a ton to look forward to.

Beth Dutton Is Going Harder In Yellowstone Season 5

Marriage calming Beth Dutton down?

Not a chance…

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly weighed in on whether or not her character Beth Dutton might mellow out a bit now that she’s finally married to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and they basically have an adopted son in Carter (Finn Little).

But that won’t be the case for Season 5.

And believe it or not, Reilly says Beth is gonna turn it up even more:

“The problem is, how do we top it every year, right? Just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a little bit, she’s a married woman, that’s not happening.

I mean, the married woman part’s happening but the calming down. So, it’s just, the fierceness is legitimately ramping up.”

That being said, she does confess that her new marriage to Rip might give her more stability that she’s ever had before:

“In a strange way, I think Beth is quite old-fashioned in her values. I think the fact that this man is now her husband, it holds a lot of power.

But he’s always been her guy since she was 16 years old. He’s the only man, other than her father, that she’s ever loved.

So, the fact that it’s official in God’s eyes, it’s something I think she’s incredibly proud of and it probably gives her a little more stability.”

Nevertheless, if you were hoping to see the same ruthless, powerful, badass, borderline psychopath Beth in Season 5, you’re in luck.

You can check out the full interview below:

Whiskey Riff

