INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Trooper and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are recovering after they were hit by a drunk driver. Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper Keith Martin stopped to help Speedway police and IMPD officers who were at the scene of a semitruck fire on High School Road, according to Indiana State Police.

