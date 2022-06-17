Escaped Greenwood Co. inmate turns self in, deputies say

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – A man who escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center Friday afternoon turned himself in later that night, deputies said.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Travis Leon Boyd was arrested on charges of Burglary and Assault and Battery early Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Boyd escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center around 3:45 p.m. and was last seen on Edgefield Street headed south in an orange jumpsuit.

Deputies said Boyd’s clothing may have changed. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs 255 pounds, investigators said

Greenwood County deputies said Boyd turned himself in at the sheriff’s office around 9 p.m.

