Mets fans can't believe Matt Carpenter is ahead of Pete Alonso on MLB power hitter rankings

Major League Baseball released its weekly power hitter rankings on Friday, and while many fans will always find a snub or a source of complaint, some Mets fans were particularly ticked off at the latest ranking.

No, it’s not just because Pete Alonso is 10 th out of 10 on the list. It’s because right above Alonso on the list is Matt Carpenter, the in-season signing by the Yanks that has turned out to be a steal with the former All-Star rediscovering his power stroke.

Alonso is currently tied for second in the league in home runs, behind only Aaron Judge, who is atop the MLB power hitter rankings with 25 bombs. Carpenter only has six, albeit in over 200 less at-bats, and boasts an absurd .964 slugging percentage, as all but two hits this season have left the yard.

It should be noted that these rankings are more of the “what have you done for me lately variety,” as they’re updated weekly and adjusted based on the hot bats of the week, while still talking some of the overall resume into account. Alonso has cooled off a bit, but over the last nine games, he still has two home runs and an .820 OPS.

