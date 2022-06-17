Car strikes 7-year-old girl in Worley crosswalk

WORLEY, Idaho — A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital for injuries she suffered when she was hit by a car.

A Subaru Forrester driven by an 81-year-old Fernwood woman struck the girl while she was in the crosswalk on US 95 near S 3rd St.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It is not clear what kind of injuries she sustained.

The crash closed US 95 for two hours but the highway is now back open. It remains an active investigation by the Idaho State Police.

