ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worley, ID

Car strikes 7-year-old girl in Worley crosswalk

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lo8JE_0gEMMvHk00

WORLEY, Idaho — A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital for injuries she suffered when she was hit by a car.

A Subaru Forrester driven by an 81-year-old Fernwood woman struck the girl while she was in the crosswalk on US 95 near S 3rd St.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It is not clear what kind of injuries she sustained.

The crash closed US 95 for two hours but the highway is now back open. It remains an active investigation by the Idaho State Police.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: One dead, two injured when pickup traveling wrong way on Idaho freeway collides head-on with semi

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, June 17th, at approximately 10:07 PM, on Interstate 90 at milepost 26.5 just east of Wolf Lodge in Kootenai County. A Volvo semi pulling a trailer, driven by a 45-year-old male from Homestead, Florida, was travelling eastbound on Interstate 90 when a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 36-year-old female from Medimont, Idaho was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. The Chevrolet collided with the Volvo head on. ...
MEDIMONT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews work to pull body from Spokane River

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River near N Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive on Sunday. A caller spotted the body and called 911. Multiple agencies responded and worked to safely bring it to shore. Authorities do not know whether the victim drowned or had a different cause of death.   COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man ejected from motorcycle, dies after 92-year-old allegedly failed to yield

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a three-vehicle crash. It happened around 5 p.m. on Trent Ave. and N. McDonald Rd. According to the Washington State Patrol report, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent while 50-year-old Gary Cooper approached from the opposite direction on his motorcycle.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Fernwood, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Worley, ID
Nationwide Report

50-year-old Gary Cooper dead after a crash in Spokane Valley; 92-year-old James Hammond charged (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 50-year-old Gary Cooper as the man who lost his life following a three-vehicle wreck on Wednesday in Spokane Valley. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 5 p.m. on Trent Avenue and N. McDonald Road. According to the investigation reports, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent Avenue while the motorcyclist, 50-year-old Gary Cooper, approached from the opposite direction.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash cleared from SR 290 near McDonald

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — A motorcycle and car crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue at McDonald Road in Spokane Valley. Washington State Patrol says there was one fatality in the crash. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KTVB

Video shows hate group before Cd'A arrest in U-Haul

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene police arrested 31 men in the back of a U-Haul last weekend for conspiracy to riot. Police said they are members of Patriot Front and were planning to riot near a North Idaho Pride event. So far, we've only had video capturing the moment...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalk#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Subaru#The Idaho State Police#Rewritten
KHQ Right Now

Detectives identify man suspected of attempted burglary in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a man who allegedly attempted burglary on Wednesday, June 15 on the 7800 block of N. County Homes Blvd. Now, detectives have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Brandon Bricker. Bricker is wanted on charges of attempted residential burglary...
SPOKANE, WA
nypressnews.com

Washington cold cases: DNA helps ID two homicide victims decades later

DNA technology has helped investigators in Washington state identify two victims in separate cold cases decades after they went missing and remains were found. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for more information on the deaths of Blaine Has Tricks, 38, who was from North Dakota and disappeared in 1977 after living in Spokane, and Alice Lou Williams, who vanished in 1981.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Residents Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Dead Animals Found In Their Apartment Formally Charged

The Pullman residents accused of animal cruelty when over a dozen dead animals were found in their apartment have been formally charged. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 21-year-old Carson Hammer in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Weston has been charged with 13 counts, 8 for felony animal cruelty and 5 for misdemeanor animal cruelty. Hammer has been charged with a dozen animal cruelty counts, 8 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court records: Smoke bomb, metal poles and detailed plans found during Patriot Front arrests

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Court documents obtained by 4 News Now detail what police confiscated when they arrested 31 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front in Coeur d’Alene. Thirty-one men from all across the country were arrested in the back of U-Haul van near Coeur d’Alene’s Pride event. Officers found various types of riot gear and found probable...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy