ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York may partially ban cryptocurrency mining if Hochul doesn't veto it

By Marie J. French
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abt53_0gEMMuP100
The industry warns it will take its business to other states with energy-rich resources, even though the moratorium would probably have little impact on their operations. | Malik Rainey for Politico Magazine

ALBANY, N.Y. — The cryptocurrency markets are already in a meltdown. Now New York is the on verge of becoming the first state in the nation to partially ban some energy intensive Bitcoin mining operations.

The move would have no immediate effect. But it still puts Gov. Kathy Hochul in the middle of a fight between environmental activists supportive of the measure and crypto enthusiasts who are demanding she veto the bill.

Hochul, a Democrat who is seeking her first full term this year, hasn't said what she’ll do with the proposal, which passed the state Legislature earlier this month . The measure would pause some permits for the energy intensive process used to earn digital currencies if the facilities are powered by fossil fuel plants that spew planet-warming gasses.

The debate, which has attracted the interest of numerous high-profile crypto backers — including New York City Mayor Eric Adams — has become a proxy war over the threat that government regulations could pose to the digital currency industry.

On one side are industry leaders, who are threatening to take their business to other states with energy-rich resources.

And on the other side are environmental groups, which are planning rallies and making the case that Hochul must sign the bill if she wants the state to achieve its ambitious emissions reduction targets.

The measure is "going to keep the state from going backwards on its climate goals by reopening old power plants,” state Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D-Ithaca), who sponsored the bill, said in an interview. “It’s common sense.”

Despite the narrowness of the bill, which exempts the only two such operations in the state, industry leaders, who are spending heavily on lobbyists in Albany, say the measure would send the wrong message to a growing technology sector and contend just the threat of the law is already causing companies to steer clear of New York.

“What's going to happen is the companies are going to think that well, they're going to come after us in other ways, too. So they're going to leave preemptively,” said John Olsen, a New York lobbyist for the Blockchain Association, which represents the cryptocurrency industry.

Industry officials are also concerned about other liberal states following suit and pursuing limitations on digital currency mining.

“We're watching Oregon and Washington very closely,” said Steven McClurg, chief information officer with Valkyrie Investments, which invests in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

“The success in New York, even just getting it through both houses, is certainly going to inspire others in similar states,” Olsen said. “It's merely the introduction and the socialization between legislators who like to glom on to issues and are trying to make a name for themselves on certain pieces of legislation.”

What the law would do


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLeH8_0gEMMuP100
The Greenidge Generation bitcoin mining facility is in a former coal plant by Seneca Lake in Dresden, New York, on Monday, November 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

At issue is Hochul’s decision on a bill that passed the Legislature earlier this month in a hard fought victory for environmental groups after the sponsor of the measure in the state Senate railed against his colleagues for lacking the courage to act.

The measure targets the computing process underpinning Bitcoin and other popular digital currencies. The calculations needed to validate transactions grow more complex over time, increasing the amount of electricity needed to support mining operations.

Cryptocurrency miners have set up shop in parts of upstate New York. They’re drawn by relatively low-cost power upstate, readily available unused transmission infrastructure from abandoned industrial sites and a chillier climate that keeps the cost to cool the purpose-built computers down.

New York is not a leading state nationally for cryptocurrency mining, according to industry observers, but has been a contender in the Northeast and could be an attractive destination. The broader industry has also faced regulatory headwinds in the state on the financial side.

The two-year moratorium specifically targets permits for “proof of work” currency mining at fossil fuel plants. The roughly dozen operations that draw power from the grid, some of which have major expansion plans in the coming years, would not be affected. Individuals purchasing or mining for cryptocurrency are also not targeted, nor are any other blockchain activities.

In the Finger Lakes, the Greenidge plant, which was a pioneer in the U.S. of using an older fossil fuel plant that ran infrequently to provide electricity for homes and businesses to power cryptocurrency mining, would be able to continue operating if the bill becomes law. Digihost’s planned mining operation at a gas plant near Buffalo is also exempt.

That’s because the moratorium on new or renewed permits doesn’t apply if the company has already filed with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

There are no public plans by other companies to repower or ramp up operations at old peaker plants scattered across upstate New York for Bitcoin mining, and Perianne Boring, the founder and CEO of industry group the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said she’s not aware of any members with such plans.

But despite this limited scope, Boring and others warn that New York is already scaring off the industry. There’s concern that more restrictions are on the horizon if Hochul signs the moratorium. The bill also requires a study by the DEC of the environmental impacts of the industry, including whether it imperils achievement of the state’s climate goals.

“Once a moratorium is put into law, usually, they hardly ever end,” Boring said. “It has that impact of sending a lot of negative and fearful signals to the Bitcoin industry, who will leave the state.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has waded into the debate on regulating cryptocurrency with a recently introduced bill , has not publicly taken a position on the proposed moratorium. Gillibrand has urged additional scrutiny of Greenidge's permits but has not sided with advocates who want to shutter the plant.

A 'pragmatic' law


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o34Rb_0gEMMuP100
The Greenidge Cryptomining Plant | Malik Rainey for Politico Magazine

Arguments about the “message” of the bill and broader effects on decisions by blockchain and decentralized finance companies have won the industry powerful allies in making the case to Hochul, including the New York City mayor.

Adams recently endorsed Hochul after a drawn out process. Two days before the announcement, he told Crain’s New York that he’d ask her to veto the moratorium bill. He's a supporter of the industry, taking his first paychecks in Bitcoin when he took office this year. He also flew to a retreat in Puerto Rico last year on the private jet of crypto-billionaire Brock Pierce.

“When you look at the billions of start-up in money that’s invested in crypto, it’s in New York, and so if we continue to put barriers in place, then we are going to hurt the bottom line,” Adams said at an unrelated news conference later in the day after he backed Hochul. “I want this industry to grow — crypto, blockchain, all of these new technologies, we want them to grow here in the city.”

Supporters of the moratorium do generally support a complete ban on the energy-intensive type of cryptocurrency mining underlying Bitcoin. The scaled back version of the bill was a compromise to get it passed and lessen labor groups' opposition.

“Regardless of what the supporters of this bill want, this bill is what’s on the table,” Kelles said. “This bill is very, very pragmatic. It is requiring the collection of data and any move forward would be based on significant data and study.”

New York is grappling with how to achieve a 40 percent reduction in emissions from 1990 levels by 2030 and an 85 percent reduction by 2050. That likely means electrifying everything possible and ramping up zero-emissions electric generation.

Environmental advocates aligned against the cryptocurrency mining industry argue there’s no room for a new, energy-sucking industry that they see little benefit in because renewable electrons will be needed to power cars and heat homes.

The cryptocurrency industry has argued that it could provide an additional revenue stream for new renewable projects, lessening the cost of achieving the state’s climate goals. Nothing in the moratorium would prevent such a project.

Kyle Schneps, the director of public policy at Rochester-based Foundry, a Bitcoin mining company, said renewable developers considering that model have been spooked by the prospect of additional regulations. Foundry opposed the moratorium and provides support and services to miners.

While Hochul considers her options, her administration will face entreaties and public pressure from both sides of the issue.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x98u_0gEMMuP100
Tom Suozzi, a candidate in the primary race, on Tuesday called for congestion pricing to be delayed a year because of the “financial crisis.” | Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

The battle over the bill’s passage was a bonanza for some longtime Albany lobbying firms as the industry staffed up.

The cryptocurrency industry, including individual companies and trade groups, spent more than $250,000 on outside lobbyists in March and April, according to public filings in New York. That does not include activity by labor or groups with on-staff lobbyists who opposed the bill. The Club for Growth, the conservative Washington group, also spent on ads and text messages to oppose the bill.

Meanwhile, the sole outside lobbyist working in support of the moratorium reported $30,000 in compensation from environmental groups during the same period. That doesn’t include work done by staff at Earthjustice, the New York Public Interest Research Group, Sierra Club, Alliance for a Green Energy Economy and other supporters. Seneca Lake Guardian, a group that backed the moratorium as part of its effort to shutter Greenidge, also hired Pythia Public Affairs for press work.

Another industry concern is the precedent of the state targeting one specific technology for regulations. The DEC already has the authority to deny permits if companies do not comply with the state’s climate goals; an Orange County judge in the Hudson Valley, for example, recently ruled in the state's favor to deny a power plant seeking to repower with more efficient gas turbines.

Also looming: Hochul’s administration has deferred a decision on the permit for Greenidge until shortly after the June 28 gubernatorial primary. Her more progressive primary opponent, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, has pushed for her to reject the renewal on the basis that it conflicts with the state’s climate goals.

There’s less clarity on when Hochul might decide on the moratorium bill, and it has become an increasing campaign issue. She’s played coy on her deliberations when asked, noting there are many bills that must be considered before the end of the year and declined to commit to signing.

“We have to be very cautious about allowing more facilities going into formally closed fossil fuel generating plants. We have a different situation where some may be generating hydroelectric power, for example,” Hochul said during the Democratic gubernatorial debate June 7.

“I need to be able to examine the differences, but I’m not interested in doing anything to harm the environment."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverdalepress.com

Andrew Giuliani says New York ready for change

Herald Community Newspapers provided a chance for all of New York’s gubernatorial candidates to meet with a select editorial team to present their views and answer questions. U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and Andrew Giuliani, a former special assistant to the president in the Trump administration, are featured this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC making push to get fired workers vaccinated, rehired

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is making a push to give city workers who were fired earlier this year for not getting to the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to get their old jobs back if they get vaccinated. In February, the city fired more than 1,400 workers who failed to comply with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vervetimes.com

Mayor Eric Adams ready to back naming street honoring Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier would be a New Yorker today. The 27-year-old would be waking up this morning in Manhattan, a quiet Sunday off from his Wall Street investment job at the noted investment firm Guggenheim Securities, which bought the firm, Millstein investments, that gave Otto an internship the summer of 2016 and job lined up after his graduation from the University of Virginia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
State
Oregon State
Albany, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
police1.com

Analyzing the stop and frisk: 3 areas where police practice falters

The continuing validity and constitutionality of stop and frisk depends on lawful execution of the practice — Stop and frisk practices have been a source of critical examination for over two decades. In New York, three different Attorney Generals issued reports in 1999, 2013 and 2020 concerning the stop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Supported by So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency Mining#Legislature#Politico Magazine Albany#Democrat
POLITICO

Dem debate No. 2 got a little hotter

Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived to last night’s final pre-primary squall in Manhattan with endorsements from The New York Times and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in hand, along with some new polling showing hearty favorability leads among registered Democrats. So the debate quickly became “fiery,” as promised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rudy Giuliani Campaigns for Son Andrew in State Governor Race

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
BINGHAMTON, NY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy