Marengo County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marengo by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

The West Alabama Watchman

Community invited to Main Street kickoff June 28

Now that Demopolis is a Main Street Alabama Designated Community, the work to revitalize the downtown begins with the official kickoff Tuesday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. A lot of preparatory work already had been accomplished by Main Street Executive Director Rhae Darsey and her team as they prepared the application to become one of the communities chosen in 2022. The kickoff will bring officials from the Main Street program to visit the city, tour the area designated for revitalization and begin their work to support Demopolis as it works to bring life to the heart of the community.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wvua23.com

Officer-involved shootings affect police recruitment

As Tuscaloosa mourns the death of Meridian Police Officer and native son Kennis Croom, fewer people are pursuing careers in law enforcement. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders of the Tuscaloosa Police Department said recruitment numbers usually drop in times like these, but that does not mean police departments do not still need good people to keep their communities safe.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Demopolis Times

Demopolis Board of Education welcomes new member

The Demopolis Board of Education began its regular June meeting by swearing in new board member Bobby Armstead. Armstead was elected as the new DCS Board member at the June 2 Demopolis City Council meeting. Armstead brings experience to the position as he has served as a BOE member before.
DEMOPOLIS, AL

