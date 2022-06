BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Inspector Thomas J. Norton who was killed in the line of duty on June 19, 1914. Inspector Norton was attempting to arrest an individual who was wanted for the murder of three bank clerks during a hold-up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Inspector Norton entered the Boylston Street Café at the intersection of Boylston Street and Washington Street where he observed the suspect. Along with his partner, Inspector Norton approached the suspect and placed his hand on his shoulder, the suspect in turn pulled out his revolver and shot Inspector Norton in the chest. Inspector Norton later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

