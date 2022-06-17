ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tazewell County celebrating Juneteenth with recognition of first former slave to own property in the county

By Jason Howell
Cover picture for the articleTAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first former slave to own property in Tazewell County - and a conductor on the Underground Railroad - will be recognized Saturday. Peter Logan - born...

Tazewell County celebrates Juneteenth, honors local historical figure

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tazewell County honored a little-known historical figure Saturday ahead of Juneteenth. Peter Logan was a freed man who escaped from Arkansas. Historians say in 1837, he bought 80 acres of land to create a farm for himself and his family, making him the first enslaved man to buy land in the area.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Tazewell County to hold special Juneteenth ceremony Saturday

PEKIN, Ill. – Among the local events celebrating Juneteenth this weekend: one in Tazewell County that will honor the first former slave to own land in the county. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says Peter Logan was born into slavery in 1780, but in 1837, with $880, he purchased land in Elm Grove Township, at what is now Springfield Road and Franklin Street.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Peoria’s YANI Collective gearing up for second Juneteenth festival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Juneteenth festivals are kicking off this weekend in Central Illinois, and advocacy groups are setting the plans in motion. The holiday Juneteenth, or June 19th, honors the official day slaves recognized they were freed back in June 1865. One of Peoria’s community organizations, the YANI...
PEORIA, IL
‘I love to see the diversity our city has,’ Peoria community celebrates Juneteenth

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday, The YANI Collective hosted a festival Saturday at John Gwynn Park to celebrate Peoria’s growing diversity. Members of the Collective said the festival, in its second year, aims to bring people together, offering a chance to network and learn about the contributions African Americans have made to the community and the world.
PEORIA, IL
Many gather in Lincoln for Juneteenth Celebration

LINCOLN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Logan County fairgrounds were set up for a Juneteenth festival and the festivities continued until midnight on Sunday. This is the 3rd annual festival hosted by The Hunt for Foundation. The celebration started with a parade at Scully Park. There was live entertainment, food trucks, a black vendor fair, activities, and bounce houses.
LINCOLN, IL
