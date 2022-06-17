Severe Weather Statement issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aroostook The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mapleton, or 7 miles west of Presque Isle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Mapleton, Mars Hill, Easton, Blaine, Westfield, Chapman, Castle Hill and Scopan Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

