Economy

Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Declares Devastating News

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) on Dec. 11 2020, announced it was going to list on the Nasdaq through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. “The demand for cost effective solutions to support the e-commerce ecosystem is overwhelming," James Taylor, the commercial electric vehicle maker's then-CEO, said at the time. "This industry promises rewards to first movers who can deliver value-driven solutions.”
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up. New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

