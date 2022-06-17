ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, CO

Ciara and Russell Wilson to open retail shop in Park Meadows

By Tayler Shaw tshaw@coloradocommunitymedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of LR&C, a retail company owned by Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, will be opening its first Colorado store location in Lone Tree’s Park Meadows mall this summer. The store will open July 15, said Rachel Wille, the public relations and...

