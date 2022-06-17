John Bilbruck

Norman Lee “Bub” Malench, 88, of Holiday Shores and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born December 1, 1933 in Granite City, a son of the late Paul and Violet (Sack) Malench. He married Mary Alice (Rowlett) Malench on March 19, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri and she survives. Norman retired from the Granite City High School after 20 years of dedicated service as a custodian. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1955 to 1956 and had played the saxophone with the Army band. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the tenor saxophone. He loved gardening, telling others his corny jokes, observing and feeding the birds while always battling the fight against the squirrels. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by three sons, Keith (Maureen Manton) Malench of Glen Carbon, Terry Malench of Tarpon Springs, Florida and Robert (Karyn) Malench of Highland Park, Illinois; two grandchildren, Alex Malench and Selene Malench; his twin sister, Norma Hurlbrink of Maryville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Malench and five sisters, Dorothy Raftery, Alvera Eggley, Ann Mason, Barbara Dombrosky and Josephine Graham. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Lucas Hergert officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with military honors. Memorials may be made to the N.A.M.I. National Alliance for Mental Illness or to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

