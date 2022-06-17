ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IL

John Bilbruck

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Franklin Bilbruck, 69, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1953, in Wood River, to the late Howard Luke and Ruby Pearl (Meyers) Bilbruck. He worked...

Donald Webb

Donald E. Webb, 88, of Shipman, died at 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1934, in Chesterfield, to the late Walter and Minnie (Riddle) Webb. Don married Geraldine Taylor on May 9, 1954, in Bunker Hill. She preceded him...
SHIPMAN, IL
Audrey Gann

Audrey A. Gann, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born March 9, 1932 in Stewart County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ivy and Mattie (Snoddy) Townzen. She married James Leo Gann Sr. in 1947 in Granite City and he passed away in January 2000. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Granite City for 66 years. She was a licensed pilot and loved flying. She was a loving mother and grandmother, always tending to her family and enjoyed cooking and making pies, was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working with ceramics. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children, Terrence (Linda) Gann of Springfield, Missouri, Rodger (Annette) Gann of Pontoon Beach, Donna Cates of Granite City, Glenn Gann of Staunton and Lisa (Todd) Razor of Livingston; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, David Townzen of Massachusetts; a sister, Pam (Bob) Maurer of St. Louis; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Leo Gann Jr.; two sisters, Lucille Harrison and Ann McGee and a brother, Michael Townzen. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Brother Bob Craft officiating. Memorials may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide Works and checks may be made to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. and mailed to Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589, can be made online at www.jw.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Norman Malench

Norman Lee “Bub” Malench, 88, of Holiday Shores and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born December 1, 1933 in Granite City, a son of the late Paul and Violet (Sack) Malench. He married Mary Alice (Rowlett) Malench on March 19, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri and she survives. Norman retired from the Granite City High School after 20 years of dedicated service as a custodian. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1955 to 1956 and had played the saxophone with the Army band. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the tenor saxophone. He loved gardening, telling others his corny jokes, observing and feeding the birds while always battling the fight against the squirrels. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by three sons, Keith (Maureen Manton) Malench of Glen Carbon, Terry Malench of Tarpon Springs, Florida and Robert (Karyn) Malench of Highland Park, Illinois; two grandchildren, Alex Malench and Selene Malench; his twin sister, Norma Hurlbrink of Maryville; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Malench and five sisters, Dorothy Raftery, Alvera Eggley, Ann Mason, Barbara Dombrosky and Josephine Graham. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Lucas Hergert officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with military honors. Memorials may be made to the N.A.M.I. National Alliance for Mental Illness or to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Darwin Blackketter

Darwin Sponsler Blackketter, 84, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his residence with his family by his side under the care of BJC Hospice. He was born on April 2, 1938, in White Hall, IL, the son of Claude and...
BETHALTO, IL
Jesse Rushing Sr.

Jesse Cole Raymond Rushing Sr., 29, of Troy passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born August 30, 1992 in Wood River. In his free time he enjoyed baseball, hockey and video gaming. He is survived by his mother, Melissa (Wood) Spiker and step father Danny Lee Spiker II...
TROY, MO
Peter Louis Spano Jr.

Peter Louis Spano Jr was born 2/16/1956 in Alton to Peter Spano Sr and Helen Spano (new Barnes). He passed with his son and daughter by his side on 6/5/2022 in Alton.   Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen and sister Donna Manns.   Survived by his son Philip Kaylor, daughter Nicole Ezeagu, granddaughter Sophia Kumagai, grandsons Julius and Nico Ezeagu, sister Marie Spano and brother Louis Spano, many nieces and nephews, and his Chesapeake Retriever “Nut”.  Pete served in the US Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville Alabama as well as attended Devry University in Kansas City, MO. He was a proud retired member of Labor Local 338.   Pete was known by his family and friends as a loyal and caring father, grandfather, uncle, and the energy for every event. He enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle in a herd of his buddies on Harleys. He loved MIZZOU football and basketball, as well as Cardinal’s baseball and Blue’s hockey. Pete always had a great story to tell and he was the star of many told about him.    Pete will best be remembered by his family and friends as the dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle that always made sure that his people knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.
ALTON, IL
Big donation to Alton's Oriental Garden

The Oriental Garden at Alton's Gordon Moore Park has received a donation in the amount of $10,000 from one of its board members. Joan Sheppard hopes the gift will encourage others to contribute to the ongoing improvement of the garden, which was founded in 1984. Alton Park and Recreation Director...
ALTON, IL
Public meeting to explain CrimeStoppers to Madison County residents

About a month ago the Madison County Chiefs of Police expressed interest in establishing a Crime Stoppers organization in the county. While most surrounding counties have such a program, many find it surprising that Madison County does not. A meeting is planned for Tuesday to let the public ask questions of representatives from several central Illinois CrimeStoppers programs.
Coroner asks for help identifying body

The Madison County Coroner is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains discovered in a wooded area in Pontoon Beach earlier this month. The adult male was found Thursday, June 2, and is believed to be of mixed ancestry, not to exclude Hispanic descent. Further details indicate he...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
