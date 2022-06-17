ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Human remains are those of British journalist Dom Phillips, say Brazilian police

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6B4d_0gEMLAHA00
World News

Human remains found deep in the Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips, who went missing almost two weeks ago with a Brazilian indigenous expert, Brazilian police have said.

Additional remains found at the site near the city of Atalaia do Norte have not yet been identified but are expected to belong to indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41.

The men were last seen on June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

“The confirmation (of Phillips’ remains) was made based on dental examinations and anthropological forensics,” federal police said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ImXV_0gEMLAHA00
A police officer escorts a suspect towards a river in the area where Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappeared (Edmar Barros/AP) (AP)

“Work is ongoing for a complete identification of the remains so we can determine the cause of death, and also the dynamics of the crime and the hiding of the bodies.”

The remains were found on Wednesday after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, and led police to the site were the remains were found.

He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime.

Police also arrested Pelado’s brother, fisherman Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41.

The area where Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira went missing has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers, and government agents.

Federal police said others may have participated in the crime but that organised criminal groups did not appear to be involved in the murders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzWQ8_0gEMLAHA00
Police officers with recovered human remains (Eraldo Peres/AP) (AP)

UNIVAJA, the local indigenous association for whom Pereira was working, criticised that conclusion.

It said in a statement the investigation had not considered the existence of a criminal organisation financing illegal fishing and poaching in the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory.

“That was why Bruno Pereira became one of the main targets of this criminal group, as well as other UNIVAJA members who received death threats,” the statement said..

President Jair Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of journalists and indigenous experts, has drawn criticism that the government did not get involved fast enough.

Earlier, he criticised Mr Phillips in an interview, saying without evidence that local people in the area where he went missing did not like him and that he should have been more careful in the region.

His main adversary in October’s election, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said in a statement that the killings “are directly related to the dismantling of public policies of protection to indigenous peoples”.

”It is also related to the current administration’s stimulus to violence,” said Mr da Silva, who leads in opinion polls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224MHe_0gEMLAHA00
Police tape at the area where Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappeared (Edmar Barros/AP) (AP)

The efforts to find the men were started by indigenous peoples in the region.

Indigenous people who were with Mr Pereira and Mr Phillips have said that Pelado brandished a rifle at them on the day before they disappeared.

Official search teams concentrated their efforts around a spot in the Itaquai river where a tarpaulin from the boat used by the missing men was found.

Authorities began scouring the area and discovered a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged underwater on Sunday.

Authorities have said a main line of the police investigation into the disappearances has pointed to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in the Javari Valley reserve, which is Brazil’s second-largest indigenous territory.

Mr Pereira, who previously led the local bureau of the federal indigenous agency, known as FUNAI, took part in several operations against illegal fishing.

In such operations, as a rule the fishing gear is seized or destroyed, while the fishermen are fined and briefly detained. Only the indigenous can legally fish in their territories.

While some police, the mayor and others in the region link the men’s disappearances to the “fish mafia”, federal police have not ruled out other lines of investigation, such as drug trafficking.

The case has put a global magnifying glass on violence in the Amazon.

Earlier on Friday, US state department spokesman Ned Price said Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira were “murdered for supporting conservation of the rainforest and native peoples there”.

“We call for accountability and justice, we must collectively strengthen efforts to protect environmental defenders and journalists,” He said.

Protests calling for justice for Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira are scheduled to take place in several Brazilian cities over the weekend.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Daily Mail

Brazilian fisherman suspected over the disappearances of a British journalist and indigenous expert in the Amazon is held for 30 days amid investigation

A man who was arrested following the disappearance of a freelance British journalist and an Indigenous expert in the Amazon rainforest will be held for 30 days in preventive detention while authorities investigate if he is connected, a Brazilian judge ruled Thursday. The suspect is a fisherman identified as Amariledo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, closing out 10 days of suspense as teams searched for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night without giving any details that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5.At a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus, a federal police investigator said the man who had been the prime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Police#Violent Crime#British#Brazilian
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

How shattered fiancé of glamorous blonde who was allegedly shot dead in shock daylight execution in a ritzy suburb was told about her death in JAIL: 'He's holding it together'

A murdered woman's fiancé has revealed his heartache after learning his glamorous partner was allegedly shot dead while he was locked up in a jail cell. Mitchell White's partner Feebie McIntosh, 25, was allegedly shot in the head at a home in Dicky Beach on the Sunshine Coast on May 27 - and died later after being rushed to hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
CBS News

8 women, 3 men dead after gunmen open fire on hotel, bars in Mexico

Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy