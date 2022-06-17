ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon Petroleum Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum. Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 56 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors...

Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Oil industry asks Biden for more leasing and fewer rules to lower prices

A leading industry group is calling on the Biden administration to shift course and more aggressively support domestic oil and gas production in response to unrelentingly high energy prices. The American Petroleum Institute sent the White House a list of 10 policies on Tuesday that it argues will encourage production...
As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
