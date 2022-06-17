ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Dead from Quincy Crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash on the 12000 block of Rd. Q, just 1.5 miles north of Quincy, left three passengers dead....

Comments / 3

Nationwide Report

3 people dead, 2 others injured after a single-vehicle crash in Quincy (Quincy, WA)

Three people lost their lives and two others received injuries after a traffic accident Thursday evening in Quincy. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 10 p.m. on Road Q near Martin Road. The preliminary reports showed that a car with five occupants was going at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on the road and flipped multiple times.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Bus carrying 39 ag workers rolls outside Pateros

A bus carrying 39 agricultural workers rolled in an orchard outside Pateros Thursday afternoon with several people suffering minor injuries. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. off Highway 153 at about milepost 10. Tonya Vallance, EMS director for Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, said nine people from the bus were...
PATEROS, WA
ncwlife.com

Stolen car report leads to pursuits, arrests in Moses Lake

A car that was stolen in Seattle was tracked by GPS to Moses Lake this week, which led to the vehicle hitting a police car, another vehicle being stolen, two successful deployments of spike strips and a pit maneuver before a man and woman were arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

15 months for driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Summitview Ave was temporarily closed for standoff

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. The affected roads have been reopened and the man has been arrested. The Yakima Police Department is in an active standoff on Summitview Avenue. They have probable cause to arrest the suspect inside for threats of violence. Negotiators are trying to make contact, according...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Officials Release ID of Man Found in Burned Out Car

The investigation continues as to why a man was in a burning car that was discovered five days ago. The Grant County Sheriff's Office released new information, identifying the remains of a man found inside a burning car back on June 10th. Last Friday evening, Deputies were called to a...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee pellet-gun prank leads to police response

EAST WENATCHEE — Police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. The teens allegedly fired on another vehicle in the Safeway parking lot on Grant Road about 9 p.m., leading to fears that real firearms might be involved. East Wenatchee police stopped the car outside the Eastmont Lanes bowling alley, and warned people inside not to exit the building while they investigated.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police arrested a man threatening to kill business employees

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what happened. YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Coroner identifies body found in burned vehicle outside Moses Lake

The man whose body was found in a burned car outside Moses Lake last Friday night has been identified as Mesan Felix Ekoue Totou, 25, of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found no sign of foul play. The sheriff’s office initially described the death...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man accused of murdering Yanira Cedillos pleads not guilty

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of raping and murdering his ex-girlfriend in Moses Lake pleaded not guilty in court on June 13. Detectives believe Juan Gastelum murdered 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos when she had been celebrating her birthday in March. Cedillos’ body was found in May, hidden under...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News June 14th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The identity of the man who was shot and killed June 4th by Wenatchee Police has now been made public, as have the names of the officers involved. The gym at Lake Roosevelt Junior-Senior High School in Coulee Dam was evacuated Monday afternoon after a heater malfunctioned in the weight room, filling two rooms with smoke and Chelan County will hold a ceremony next week to celebrate the opening of the West Cashmere Bridge.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 2022 Yakima Pride Parade

Scenes from the Yakima Pride Parade Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
EPHRATA, WA

Comments / 0

