3 Dead from Quincy Crash

Three people lost their lives and two others received injuries after a traffic accident Thursday evening in Quincy. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 10 p.m. on Road Q near Martin Road. The preliminary reports showed that a car with five occupants was going at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on the road and flipped multiple times.
A bus carrying 39 agricultural workers rolled in an orchard outside Pateros Thursday afternoon with several people suffering minor injuries. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. off Highway 153 at about milepost 10. Tonya Vallance, EMS director for Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, said nine people from the bus were...
A car that was stolen in Seattle was tracked by GPS to Moses Lake this week, which led to the vehicle hitting a police car, another vehicle being stolen, two successful deployments of spike strips and a pit maneuver before a man and woman were arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Sheriff's Department may have a new lead on the death of bicyclist Wendy Baker. Baker died after being struck by a truck on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. She was riding her bicycle with a group of other bicyclists on Summitview Rd., detectives say. The Sheriff's office...
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Thanks to a range of information submitted by community members, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies successfully recovered the truck that struck and killed a beloved community member who was riding her bike on Sunday. According to a post shared by YCSO crews, one of the tips...
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. The affected roads have been reopened and the man has been arrested. The Yakima Police Department is in an active standoff on Summitview Avenue. They have probable cause to arrest the suspect inside for threats of violence. Negotiators are trying to make contact, according...
The investigation continues as to why a man was in a burning car that was discovered five days ago. The Grant County Sheriff's Office released new information, identifying the remains of a man found inside a burning car back on June 10th. Last Friday evening, Deputies were called to a...
EAST WENATCHEE — Police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. The teens allegedly fired on another vehicle in the Safeway parking lot on Grant Road about 9 p.m., leading to fears that real firearms might be involved. East Wenatchee police stopped the car outside the Eastmont Lanes bowling alley, and warned people inside not to exit the building while they investigated.
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what happened. YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Following reports that a disgruntled former employee called a business and threatened to kill other staff members, Yakima police investigators recognized the suspect’s history of violence and launched a standoff that ended with a forced arrest. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police...
The man whose body was found in a burned car outside Moses Lake last Friday night has been identified as Mesan Felix Ekoue Totou, 25, of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found no sign of foul play. The sheriff’s office initially described the death...
YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office have new information regarding the hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist on the 13000-block of Summitview Ave. According to YCSO Deputy Scot Swallow, authorities have reason to believe that the vehicle which struck and killed a...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of raping and murdering his ex-girlfriend in Moses Lake pleaded not guilty in court on June 13. Detectives believe Juan Gastelum murdered 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos when she had been celebrating her birthday in March. Cedillos’ body was found in May, hidden under...
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The identity of the man who was shot and killed June 4th by Wenatchee Police has now been made public, as have the names of the officers involved. The gym at Lake Roosevelt Junior-Senior High School in Coulee Dam was evacuated Monday afternoon after a heater malfunctioned in the weight room, filling two rooms with smoke and Chelan County will hold a ceremony next week to celebrate the opening of the West Cashmere Bridge.
YAKIMA -- A single house in Yakima has been the target of so many shootings, it's almost hard to believe. Police say from 2020 till now, there's been 20 shootings at a house on the 900 block of E Chestnut Ave. in Yakima. That's almost one shooting per month. Police...
Scenes from the Yakima Pride Parade Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.
The East Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway child. According to the department, 14-year-old Jade Lankford was last seen Tuesday. The teen is described as 5’7″ tall and about 160 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information...
BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
YAKIMA -- 14-year-old Jesus Badillo Ramirez says when he goes on walks with his family, he sees trash everywhere. On his first day of summer, he took initiative to do something about it. Ramirez started walking around the SunDome filling up his backpack with trash and cans. He says he...
