Brentwood, CA

Architect to the stars Richard Landry sells his own Brentwood home for $19.5 million

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Prolific architect Richard Landry has designed homes for countless stars: Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Dr. Dre and Kylie Jenner, to name a few. But the house he custom-built for himself in Brentwood might be the most stylish of them all.

The architectural estate, which fuses French, English and California contemporary styles, just sold in an off-market deal for $19.5 million.

Landry picked up the empty property for $5.1 million in 2015 and spent the next few years designing and building the one-of-a-kind residence. In an interview with Luxe , he declared the home a compromise: dramatic, contemporary features for him surrounded by stately, traditional spaces for his husband, Chris Drugan.

The result is a tangle of influences, an entirely unique creation with feet that straddle different centuries and styles. The dichotomy begins outside, where a stainless-steel cube covered in metallic paint slices across a traditional brick façade.

Inside, steel beams cut through skylights that top a two-story atrium. The main level also includes an indoor-outdoor dining room, colorful kitchen with two marble islands and masculine office bathed in shades of gray.

“The attention to detail in this home is unlike anything I have ever seen,” said Morgan Trent of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, who shared the listing with Aaron Kirman.

Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 9,500-square-foot floor plan. Another highlight comes downstairs, where a game room with an extravagant wet bar features murals, coved ceilings and polished concrete floors.

Walls of glass open to the outdoors, where hedges and citrus trees surround a metallic sculpture. Out back, a covered lounge leads to a swimming pool and spa.

At $19.5 million, it’s one of the priciest sales in Brentwood so far this year and the highest sale ever in the South of San Vicente neighborhood, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

