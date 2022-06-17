WVC murder suspect found after 8-month long search

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – For months, officials have been searching for Noel Lopez. He was accused of shooting and killing an 82-year-old West Valley City man in October 2021. After eight months of searching, Lopez was finally captured.

On October 28, 2021, charges were filed against Lopez by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, the DA’s office released Lopez’s charges to the public.

Lopez faces one count of murder, one count of purchase, transfer, or possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

In early October, the U.S. Marshals were offering a $2,000 reward for Lopez’s captur e. In the middle of October, the reward was increased to $4,000 . Towards the end of the month, that amount went up to $5,600 . The final reward amount at the end of October was increased to $8,500.

On October 4, West Valley City Police were called to a deadly shooting near 3800 South 4200 West. When police arrived, they found the victim, 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi lying on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was labeled a person of interest the same day of the fatal shooting because he was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Lopez was also wanted for violating his parole.

