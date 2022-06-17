7 Hip Hop and R&B songs you need to hear right now

Just in time for the summer, we’ve got the hottest new songs! This month’s Hip Hop/R&B list features Afrobeats vibes from Burna Boy , Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold.

Also, we included a reimagined sample from Saucy Santana, a smooth track from the self-proclaimed King of R&B Jacquees , a grown and sensual song from Tank , and a viral hit from Hitkidd & Glorilla. Be sure to add these songs to your playlist ASAP!

Check out the 7 Hip Hop/R&B songs you need to hear right now. 1. Last Last - Burna Boy

2. Booty - Saucy Santana ft. Latto

3. Say Yea - Jacquees

4. F.N.F (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla

5. Slow - Tank

6. Woman - Omah Lay

7. One Woman - Adekunle Gold ft. Ty Dolla $ign

